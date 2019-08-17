Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Is Awarded As One of America's Best Real Estate Professionals by REAL Trends

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. REAL Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., a real estate company known for its unbeatable team system and real estate solutions, is proud to announce its award as one of America's Best Real Estate Professionals according to REAL Trends. "America's Best Real Estate Professionals honors the finest real estate agents from all across the country! Nearly 14,000 U.S. real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America's Best. Those ranked in America's Best are the among the top 1/2 of 1 percent of 1.4 million licensed real estate professionals in the United States" as said in the award.

Since 1987, REAL Trends among the most trusted source when it comes to news and research about the real estate brokerage industry. As it announced the results of the 2019 REAL Trends 500 today, the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. under the efforts of Rudy Lira Kusuma.

Being based in Castle Rock, Colorado, REAL Trends is among the leading names when it comes to consulting, communication, and publishing services. No doubt, most of the residential real estate brokerage firms trust to the companies brand new industry information, update, and analysis. The company has expertise in delivering valuable news, conferences, publications, or newsletters.

Over the years, the REAL Trends magazine serves to be the companion of many brokerage leaders in celebrating their success in the industry, including Rudy Lira Kusuma of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. Kusuma considered the award is one of the largest firms ranked by closed transaction sides this year as another achievement for the entire team.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.’s recent achievement is true evidence that its team system is reliable and effective to provide home selling and buying solutions. For the past years, Kusuma has been dedicated his full effort to create innovation and efficiency in real estate selling.

Kusuma says, “We all know that REAL Trends Magazine is one of every real estate broker and firm’s dream due to their expertise in the business research, digital marketing consulting services, strategic planning, compensation analysis, and technology. Our entire team is glad to receive the award as one of the largest firms in the real estate industry in the US.”

“I envision to expand the services of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. so that more individuals can take advantage of quality properties while agents can leverage their career using our team system,” he added.

From time to time, Rudy Lira Kusuma reminds the prospects that each time they do business with his team, they are already benefited from the home selling system that guarantees satisfying results and service. Through his efforts, along with the entire team, more clients end up with the properties they desire, be it on selling or buying.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is a leading real estate brokerage, which utilizes an effective team system in delivering quality, satisfying solutions, and services. With combined experience, technology, and dedication, the team can sell properties twenty times faster than the average agent.

