The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) Honors Robert Graham and Sol Trujillo at Their Annual Gala

Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) Annual Fundraiser Gala - Save the Date

LONG BEACH, CALIF., UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is pleased to announce their annual fundraiser gala, happening Friday, October 11th at the Museum. MOLAA is honored to present the LEGADO Lifetime Achievement Award to iconic Mexican-American Sculptor, Robert Graham, and the LEGADO Philanthropy Award to visionary business executive and philanthropist, Sol Trujillo, during a special evening of Latin American and Latino art and music.“The Annual Gala at MOLAA is our main fundraising event where all proceeds are destined to support our exhibitions and education programs. MOLAA’s vibrant exhibitions schedule provides a platform for artists from all of Latin American and Latinos to present their artistic expressions to a wider audience.” said Lourdes Ramos-Rivas, PhD, President and CEO of MOLAA. "This year’s honorees of the LEGADO Awards exemplify an unwavering commitment to the community, the arts and advancement of Latin American heritage.”A cocktail reception will kick off the evening where guests will have the opportunity to bid on special items, travel packages and unique experiences. Gala attendees can acquire unique artwork by some of today’s most captivating Latin American and Latino artists, such as Robert Graham, Chiachio & Giannone, Osmeivy Ortega, and Frank Romero, among others. A preview of the auction artworks and experiences will be made available to the public on MOLAA’s Online Auction platform powered by GiveSmart from September 27 through October 10, 2019.Guests will enjoy a special performance from Grammy award-winning band, Los Lobos, as well as a fine-dining dinner prepared by Thank Goodness It’s Sofia (TGIS) Catering in the Museum’s Robert Gumbiner Sculpture and Events Garden. Dinner will be followed by a brief program that includes the presentation of the LEGADO Lifetime Achievement Award to Anjelica Huston, Robert Graham’s widow, and Steven Graham, Robert Graham’s son; and the LEGADO Philanthropy Awards to Sol Trujillo."I am deeply honored to receive the first MOLAA LEGADO Philanthropy Award. The legacy of my career and the mission of MOLAA is highlighting the contributions in business and culture of Hispanics and Latinos to our nation. Together we are changing the narrative about the perception and impact of the Hispanic population and the critical role we play in America and the world. I am happy and proud to accept this award from MOLAA and am excited about what the future holds for MOLAA in this community and globally,” said Trujillo.In honor of Robert Graham, MOLAA will exhibit seven maquettes that represent the civic monuments designed by Robert Graham during his career. This will be the first time all seven maquettes are presented together in one exhibition. Curated by Noriko Fujinami, this exhibition will open the night of the 2019 Gala providing the evening’s guest with an intimate view of Robert Graham’s impact on communities throughout the USA.“I would like to personally thank the Museum of Latin American Art for honoring my father Robert Graham this year with the LEGADO Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Steven Graham. “I am also proud of the concurrent opening exhibition of Civic Monuments curated by Noriko Fujinami and would like acknowledge MOLAA’s kind support on behalf of the Estate.”This year MOLAA has the support of Randy Gordon, President and CEO of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, who has been a consistent supporter of the Museum. MOLAA is part of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, giving the institution a closer approach to a community that contributes a great deal to the social and economic growth of Long Beach.“As this year’s Gala Committee Chair, I am proud to support MOLAA and their efforts to promote Latin American and Latino Art and culture through fundraising events that support the achievements of individuals who exemplify the best of Latin American and Latino Heritage,” said Gordon. “I’m also very excited to be their auctioneer for the 2nd year. Their live auction items are always amazing, and this year's entertainment is the world-famous Los Lobos band.”The Museum’s mission and programs are generously supported by many partners including corporations, foundations, government agencies, members, and individual donors. The annual Gala is MOLAA’s signature fundraiser with all proceeds benefitting the Museum’s exhibitions and art education programs. MOLAA’s 2019 Gala is generously sponsored by Robert Gumbiner Foundation, Thank Goodness It’s Sofia (TGIS) Catering, Robert N. Braun, M.D. & Joan Friedman, M.D., Barbara & Zach Horowitz, the Port of Long Beach, AES, Sofia Riley, Don Temple Storage, the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, and saltfineart, among others.To purchase a table or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit molaa.org/molaa-gala or call (562) 216-4117.MOLAA GALA 2019EVENT TIMELINE5:30 PM – VIP Reception6:00 PM – Gala Reception7:00 PM – Live Auction of Contemporary Art and Unique Experiences / Presentation of the LEGADO Awards. Special performance by Grammy award-winning band, Los Lobos. Dinner provided by TGIS Catering.Black Tie attire required.###Museum of Latin American Art | 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, Calif. 90802Hours: Wednesday, Friday through Sunday, 11:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday, 11:00am - 9:00pmAdmission: $10.00 General/ $7.00 Students (w/ID) and seniors (65+) Members and kids under 12 Free, Free Admission every Sunday offered by MOLAA.Info: (562) 437-1689 or www.molaa.org About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California and serves the greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American art. Since its inception, MOLAA has doubled in size and continues to expand its permanent collection, ranging from works by Tamayo and Matta to Cruz-Diez, Los Carpinteros and Tunga. MOLAA is a multidisciplinary institution providing cross-cultural dialogue through the arts, educational programs and events for the community.



