SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CBM, VSI and NCI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm Permira Funds. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CBM shareholders will receive $60.00 in cash for each CBM share they own. If you own CBM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cambrex-corp/

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Liberty Tax, Inc. VSI shareholders will receive $6.50 for each share they own. If you own VSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vitamin-shoppe-inc/

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: NCI) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital. NCI shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share they own. If you own NCI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/navigant-consulting-inc/



