Apollo Med Innovations Appoints Richard M. Goldfarb, M.D.,FACS, Medical Director and Chairman, Medical Advisory Council

Apollo Med announces the appointment of Dr. Richard Goldfarb as Medical Director, Chairman of its Medical Advisory Council and member of its Board of Directors

Their dedication to providing physicians and medical practitioners with the tools and training necessary to provide superior service to patients is why I chose to align with Apollo” — Richard M. Goldfarb, M.D., F.A.C.S.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is proud to announce that Dr. Richard Goldfarb has joined the Apollo leadership team as Medical Director of the Company, Chairman of its Medical Advisory Council and has also joined its corporate Board of Directors. Dr. Goldfarb is a leading plastic surgeon who established the Center for SmartLipo & Plastic Surgery, a preeminent medical practice in the Philadelphia area. Dr. Goldfarb has also served as a medical advisory board member, researcher and lecturer to a number of companies and organizations including: The Aesthetic Show - Scientific Advisory Board Faculty Member, Lecturer, Moderator and the National Society of Cosmetic Physicians – Founding Board Member, Faculty and Lecturer.

“In a relatively short period of time Apollo Med has distinguished itself as a company dedicated to bringing cutting edge products and training programs to the aesthetics market” said Dr. Richard Goldfarb, “Their dedication to providing physicians and medical practitioners with the tools and training necessary to provide superior service to patients is why I chose to align with Apollo. I look forward to working with Apollo’s management team and Medical Advisory Council to build upon its solid foundation.”

“We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Richard Goldfarb has agreed to join the Apollo Med Innovations leadership team in such an important capacity”, said Randy Wright, CEO, Apollo Med Innovations, “Dr. Goldfarb has proven throughout his distinguished career to be a world class physician and a visionary leader in the space of plastic surgery and medical aesthetics. His leadership and vision will be a welcome addition to our management team and our Medical Advisory Council.

In addition Dr. Goldfarb will also serve as a lecturer and teacher at certain of the Company’s Advanced and Specialty PDO thread training courses. Apollo’s PDO Thread training program is designed to provide doctors, medical practitioners and leading aesthetic practices with both an extensive hands-on education as well as a didactic session focused on the value and efficacy of PDO thread procedures and patient diagnostic techniques. Attendees gain a broad educational foundation in PDO threads led by some of the world’s most experienced and trusted doctors with a ratio of no less than 1 doctor trainer for every 5 attendees. Apollo’s Advanced and Specialty PDO Thread classes are designed to provide attendees with enough hands-on experience (the average attendee works on multiple models and places hundreds of PDO threads) to feel comfortable adding PDO threads as a meaningful part of their practice.

The upcoming Advanced and Specialty PDO Thread Training Schedule is as follows:

• New York, NY – August 24 and 25

• Dallas, TX – September 21 and 22

• Orlando, FL – September 28 and 29

• Ft. Lauderdale, FL – October 12 and 13

• Atlanta, GA – November 2 and 3

• New York, NY – December 7 and 8

The Company’s 2020 training calendar will be announced shortly.

This Master PDO thread training curriculum utilizes FDA-cleared Miracu PDO threads exclusively. Miracu PDO threads utilize superior needle and thread technology as well as the industries’ widest selection of threads to provide patients with superior outcomes and comfort.

About Apollo Med Innovations

Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Medical Spa and aesthetic industries. Apollo Med’s product suite includes micro-needling devices and supplies, FDA-cleared PDO threads, 810 Diode and IPL multi-platform lasers, cryotherapy and hyperbaric chambers and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo Med is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo Med is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit our website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.

About Dr. Richard Goldfarb

Richard M. Goldfarb, M.D., F.A.C.S., graduated from the University of Health Sciences / Finch University, The Chicago Medical School with top honors in Surgery. He completed his surgical training at Northeastern Ohio College of Medicine. He did additional training in cosmetic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania, Department of Plastic Surgery and Yale University. Dr. Goldfarb’s combined 30 years of experience in General, Vascular, and Cosmetic Surgery provides his patients with the surgical expertise they are seeking. Dr. Goldfarb established the Center for SmartLipo & Plastic Surgery in 2007, for more information visit www.centerforsmartlipo.com

For more information contact:

Name: Randy Wright

Phone: 844.698.4782

Email: randy@apollomedinnovations.com

Name: Dr. Richard Goldfarb

Phone: 215.240.4667



