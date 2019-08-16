The New Sign Exhibit at Morven Museum & Garden by Slicks Graphics, Inc.

custom fabricated signage custom metal signs

This summer we finished up the new way finding exhibit at Morven Museum & Garden, highlighting historic points at the old home of the NJ Commodores house.

Fabricating custom signs for over 10 years!” — Craig Sanford

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES , August 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer takes plunge, our sign department at Slicks Graphics just finished one of our larger sign projects up for a local NJ Museum, where we fabricated custom way finding signage for the museum, with additional signage to help tell the story behind the history of the Morven museum. These signs were built locally in our Morrisville, PA fabrication shop using .25’’ aluminum plating custom cut on our plasma CNC bench, then welded in house to 1.5’’ square tubing for standing support. Once assembled, our signs were than rigorously prepped for a base coat clear coat using a high performance automotive paint blend allowing maximum durability against all weather conditions for these exterior signs. One of the coolest parts of this project was the graphic application to the face of these custom signs. Shortly after the base coat was applied to the aluminum signs, we had a small window of time to mount our graphics we produced prior in our vinyl production facility above the fabrication department, only to then get sealed into the sign face with a high performance matte clear coat. This essentially created a permanent, more vandal proof graphic that is virtually impossible to later peel or crack from visitors picking at the vinyl out of harmless curiosity.

Once the fabrication of several dozen of these eye catching signs were complete, we than carefully transported these signs to the yard at Morven in Princeton, NJ for the installation process to begin. This consisted of two extremely long days were we first marked out the holes carefully around the property to avoid any pre-existing ground obstacles like underground wire or plumbing construction. Upon completing our plan to dig, we than drilled 6’’ holes with an auger to prepare for the final installation of each sign. After the holes were all prepared, we set each sign post in there respective holes and secured them temporarily using string set perfectly plumb before pouring concrete in each hole to lock these signs in the ground permanently.

If you are traveling through the Princeton, NJ area and you would like to check out our custom signs we built and installed, we highly encourage you to check out the Morven Museum & Garden to get an up close and personal look at our quality craftsmanship. We pride ourselves in building some of the best signs in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. If you have a new sign project that we can help you with, please contact us today at 215-736-8000 or visit our custom signs page for more information.

We also built high performance 3M vehicle wraps, if you have a business with vans or trucks, and are looking to boost your marketing through a new custom vinyl wrap.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.