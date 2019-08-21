Southern Breeze Sweet Tea Introduces Three New Flavors to Cold Brew Lineup

Southern Breeze Sweet Tea is celebrating National Sweet Tea Day with three new flavors, including Blackberry, Mango and Mint.

MARIETTA, GA, USA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Breeze Sweet Tea, the original zero calorie cold brew sweet tea inspired by the South itself, is celebrating National Sweet Tea Day with three new flavors, including Blackberry, Mango and Mint. With 1.7K entries, Southern Breeze fans around the country voted in an open poll last fall to help choose the new flavors.About the New Flavors:• Blackberry Cold Brew Sweet Tea: A splash of fruity indulgence! Made with real tea leaves, it has just the right amount of sweetness, making the juicy blackberries stand out.• Mango Cold Brew Sweet Tea: Bursting with juicy mango, this sweet tea is jam-packed with tangy and topical flavors and made with real tea leaves.• Mint Cold Brew Sweet: Sweet and refreshing, made with real tea leaves, peppermint, and spearmint leaves. It’s a cool breeze on a summer day.Southern Breeze Cold Brew Sweet Tea is made with real tea leaves in a pre-sweetened, single-serve bag, providing consumers the crisp and refreshing taste of fresh-brewed tea in a quick and convenient package.“We’re excited to announce our newest cold brew flavors on National Sweet Tea Day,” says Tina Niszczak, Director of eCommerce at Harris Tea Company. “Our new cold brew teas are guilt-free, sweet and full of flavor! What makes this day even more special is our fan base choose these flavors in an open poll last year and we’re thrilled to finally bring them to life. They’re the perfect addition to our current cold brew family!”The new flavors join Southern Breeze’s current Cold Brew Lineup of: Original, Peach, Raspberry and Half & Half. The new flavors are available for pre-order at https://southernbreezesweettea.com/ . Each box of Southern Breeze Cold Brew contains 20 tea bags that are individually wrapped in foil for freshness and is convenient for taking on-the-go for work or play.About Southern Breeze Sweet TeaSouthern Breeze Sweet Tea is a unique sugar-free, zero-calorie sweet tea that's made with real tea leaves in a bag that you brew, steep and chill. The perfect amount of sweetener is already inside every tea bag for a consistent brew, batch after batch. For more information, including recipes and special offers, visit https://southernbreezesweettea.com/ and connect with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest: @sbreezetea.



