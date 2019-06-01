Southern Breeze Sweet Tea is Celebrating National Iced Tea Month!

Cool off with sweet savings and giveaways

MARIETTA, GA, USA, June 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Breeze Sweet Tea, the original zero calorie cold brew sweet tea inspired by the South itself, is kicking off National Iced Tea Month with money saving sales, free sweet tea and big giveaways all month long.To kick-off the month-long celebration, Southern Breeze will host a box-a-day giveaway of their signature Cold Brew Sweet Tea Lineup. Southern Breeze Cold Brew Sweet Tea is made with real tea leaves in a pre-sweetened, single-serve bag, providing fans the guilt-free, crisp and refreshing taste of fresh-brewed sweet tea in a quick and convenient package with flavors ranging from Original, Half & Half, Peach and Raspberry.The celebration continues with an exciting online promotion. Fans who spend $25 or more will receive one free 16oz glass mason jar and those who spend $40 dollars or more will receive two 16oz mason jars.The party doesn’t end there either. On National Iced Tea Day, Southern Breeze, will host a fun and interactive Twitter Party on their page @sbreezetea . This hour-long event will feature surprise guests, giveaways and fun iced tea recipes! Throughout the rest of National Iced Tea Month, Southern Breeze, will offer a variety of money saving promotions. Perfect for those looking to stock up for the summer.“Southern Breeze Sweet Tea tastes just like my momma’s sweet tea, said Christy Jordan, founder of the SouthernPlate.com . “Their engagement with the community is why I enjoy working with them so much. Their commitment to their fanbase is what makes them the best sweet tea on the market.”Fans can visit and connect with Southern Breeze Sweet Tea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. They are encouraged to share photos across all platforms with the hashtag #guiltfreesweettea.No matter how you celebrate National Iced Tea Month, Southern Breeze Sweet Tea is made by people who know a lot about sweet tea and even more about tea itself. Whether you’re a first time Southern Sweet Tea enthusiast or a ninth generation Alabamian looking for a guilt-free option, you’ll be sure to find something to sweeten your taste buds.About Southern Breeze Sweet TeaSouthern Breeze Sweet Tea is a unique sugar-free, zero-calorie sweet tea that's made with real tea leaves in a bag that you cold-water brew, steep and chill. The perfect amount of sweetener is already inside every tea bag for a consistent brew, batch after batch. For more information, including recipes and special offers, visit http://www.southernbreezesweettea.com and connect with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.



