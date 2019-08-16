PTZOptics® Announces the Release of Webcam Designed for Video Production

The PTZOptics Webcam 80, Easy-to-use, Plug-and-Play 1080p webcam with USB 2.0 connectivity and power

PTZOptics has announced the release of the PTZOptics Webcam, the ideal video component for live streaming and web conferencing.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTZOptics has announced the release of the PTZOptics Webcam , the ideal video component for live streaming and web conferencing. PTZOptics is a manufacturer of pan tilt zoom broadcast conference cameras offering a wide variety of connection options.The PTZOptics design team is hoping to create a new level of quality for the popular USB webcam market. The PTZOptics webcam lens and image sensor provide sharp and clear 1080p images at 30 frames per second and a balanced 80-degree field of view. The unit also includes a beamforming microphone array for high-quality pickup. The LED indicator lets users know when the unit is active, and an attached lens cover provides privacy when the unit is not in use. A mounting base is attached to the camera and designed to provide a quick and easy setup when utilizing a monitor or display.“Whether someone is a business person heading to their favorite co-working space, a gaming enthusiast or a vlogger at home, the PTZOptics Webcam is a perfect solution,” says Paul Richards, director of business development for PTZOptics. “This is truly a webcam for everyone.”The PTZOptics camera line consists of four pan tilt zoom cameras with HDMI, HD-SDI, USB 3.0, IP Streaming and/or NDI video outputs. The ability to stream video and audio from every camera is a unique feature for PTZOptics, which allows the camera to be controlled from any computer on the same network. Those using iOS, Android, or Kindle devices can download the PTZOptics camera app.For more information or to schedule a demo, contact sales@ptzoptics.com or visit https://ptzoptics.com/webcam/

Introducing the PTZOptics Webcam



