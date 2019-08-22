Ad Victoriam Named To Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Companies In America

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. magazine has named Ad Victoriam Solutions to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."As a Salesforce Platinum Partner and MuleSoft Partner who provides mission-critical consulting services, from strategy to implementation, Ad Victoriam is delighted to be recognized by Inc. for our growth," said founder, Jeff Jones. "We're honored to see our results validated by Inc. magazine's annual award."Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows compelling growth when compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held on October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generationAbout Ad Victoriam SolutionsAd Victoriam is a Salesforce Platinum Partner™ and MuleSoft Partner™ who provides mission-critical consulting services, from strategy to implementation. Our nimble team of certified professionals across the country accelerates businesses by simplifying complex problems through cloud, integration and data expertise. As a certified B Corp, we balance purpose with profits and have made a strong commitment to the community. To learn more about Ad Victoriam, visit AdVictoriamSolutions.com About Inc. and the Inc. 5000The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit Inc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.