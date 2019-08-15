Increase Restaurant Revenue by Using Data from Revel POS Systems

LPA Retail Systems encourages restaurant clients to fully leverage their Revel POS systems toward increasing profits.

Some people think you need to be comfortable with statistics to take advantage of these analytics tools, but I can assure you that Revel and LPA have made this as simple as using a smart phone.” — LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology solutions, encourages restaurant clients to fully leverage their Revel POS systems toward increasing profits.

The MIT Center for Digital Business conducted a study and found businesses that are data-driven had 6% higher profits—the difference between making and breaking it in the restaurant business. An Accenture study found that companies with omni-channel client engagement strategies, enabled by POS systems like Revel, retain on average three times more clients. It all adds up and highlights the importance of leveraging the powerful analytics in today’s POS systems.

The era of big data analytics that are exclusively available to big companies is over. Now even small, single location table service and quick serve restaurants can cost-effectively take advantage of easy to understand analytics to improve their bottom line. This helps to level the playing field with bigger competitors.

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said. “Some people think you need to be comfortable with statistics or good at math to take advantage of these analytics tools, but I can assure you that Revel and LPA have made all of this as simple as using a smart phone. We put the ‘people-friendly’ in POS analytics.”

Here are some ways that super easy, super basic analytics can boost sales.

1. Streamline Operations: Sales data provides the hard performance numbers and key trends; answering questions such as: How is revenue trending over days, weeks, months, etc.? How does that compare to the previous period? How many of each menu option are we selling per day, week, month and how is that trending? This not only provides a clear picture of the current situation, but facilitates accurate planning.

2. Track Labor Performance and Needs: Employee reports provide detailed insight into how employees (individually and collectively) impact the restaurant. Labor reports provide information on labor spend in a given period, identify the highest performing employees and enable better recruitment forecasting.

3. Maximize Inventory Efficiency: How are your inventory levels? Do you have the right amount of each item to last until the next delivery? Are you wasting inventory or running a little too close to expiration dates? Inventory reporting data answers these critical questions and nearly eliminates the manual aspect of inventory management.

4. Keep Up with Guests: Today’s best POS systems, like Revel, have a guest relationship management system that captures contact information and order history. Reports identify guests that visited the restaurant the most, the days they visited, how long it has been since their last visit, which guests spent the most money, etc. The system uses this information to automate follow up activities such as thank-you messages and coupons that incentivize more dining experiences.

5. Customizations: LPA Retail is unique in that it has the in-house talent (with more than 35 years of development experience) to fully customize the POS systems it sells. This gives their clients a big advantage—one point of contact, one point of accountability and the assurance that LPA Retail backs the entire system—customizations and all.

Data from all of these facets: operations, inventory, human resources, guest relationships and targeted customizations will integrate to provide a full picture of the restaurant’s health and lay out a clear path to greater revenue.

“Look at it this way,” Lano said. “After learning what POS analytics can do for a restaurant, why would anyone not want to take full advantage of the analytics capabilities in today’s POS systems.”

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. The company is also a leading POS customization expert. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. LPA Retail enables clients to leverage the Web and POS —reducing labor costs, better managing inventory and increasing sales. The company’s ability to customize POS software and link to ecommerce insures a solution that is tailored to each client’s business. A premier NCR partner since 1993, LPA Retail Systems works with multiple POS hardware and software providers. Long-term clients include a full portfolio of independent retailers and Fortune 500 companies. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266 toll-free. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.