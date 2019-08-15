Optimized Your Lab with New SMA Right Angle Quick Connect Adapter

Amphenol RF expands quick connect SMA adapter line with right angle version that dramatically reduces mating time,ideal for test and measurement applications.

DANBURY, CT, USA, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the SMA Quick-Connect adapter line to include a right angle jack to plug configuration. Like the previously released straight version, this precision machined 50 ohm adapter allows for quick and easy mating with all existing threaded SMA jack and plug connectors.The SMA Quick-Connect adapter easily converts any standard SMA Plug test cable into a Quick-Connect cable without compromising the electrical integrity of the assembly. This adapter maintains the same high quality coupling that customers expect from a threaded interface. In addition, the unique push-turn thread on, pull off style of coupling used by this SMA adapter does not require any tooling for mating or unmating. This right angle adapter offers excellent electrical performance through 20 GHz and is constructed with a gold plated, brass body.Utilizing this Quick-Connect adapter together with your existing SMA Plug test cable reduces the time and effort involved in the testing process while at the same time extending the life expectancy of the test cable.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



