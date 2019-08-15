Southern Californian Accelerator is entering into the Indian market

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After massive success with Expert DOJO’s expansion into Israel with partners BDO and Pearl Cohen, the international accelerator in Santa Monica will expand into India to find the greatest young startups the country has to offer and bring them to the United States to expand and scale. India is one of the largest bases for startups in the world after the US and China and a prime market to build a unicorn bridge to America.The southern part of India is responsible for the majority of technology and advancements the country has made. The golden triangle of IT and technology (Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai) forms the backbone of Indian manufacturing, research and development, and science and technology. These are the areas Expert DOJO will focus on to find fast-growth companies who already have product-market fit in their market and want investment to expand into America.VDOSH CEO, Vishal Arora said that they were excited to invest in Expert DOJO and become a strategic partner to expand DOJO cross-border operations in INDIA.This expansion into India has only been made possible by a strategic investment partnership with local powerhouse, VDOSH. With this strong local presence, Expert DOJO will get inside the Indian investor and startup community and immediately get access to the best startups with ambitions beyond their borders.“I could not be happier to launch this with our investor, friend, and partner for the region, Vishal Arora of VDosh. We are looking forward to creating a bridge to America that will be the start of a new Indian American Tech boom,” said Brian Mac Mahon founder of Expert DOJO.About VDOSH: VDOSH is a private network of accredited investors and vetted entrepreneurs. VDOSH is a micro VC firm, which allows investors to invest in promising new startup companies alongside significant players in the industry. http://www.vdosh.com About Expert DOJO: Expert DOJO improves the success rate of early-stage entrepreneurs. Since 2014, they have worked with over 400 startups to accelerate their growth and success. For more information visit their website, https://expertdojo.com



