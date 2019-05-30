Take Your Startup to the West Coast

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expert DOJO , the fastest growing startup accelerator in Southern California, announces the launch of its international accelerator program to invest in startups globally.This summer, Expert DOJO invites startups from around the world to apply for their 3-month, immersive accelerator program in Santa Monica, California. Companies chosen to take part in the program will receive $100K in investment.“Los Angeles is the hottest startup market in the world right now. Investors, developers, creatives and entrepreneurs are all converging to create the perfect launch pad for fast-growing startups to enter America. At Expert DOJO, we believe that we have created the perfect international investment program to find the next Unicorn,” said Brian Mac Mahon, CEO of Expert DOJO.Starting in September 2019, 20 companies will arrive in Silicon Beach to begin the 12-week, international accelerator program.The program is separated into three distinct areas each day: lessons, collaboration, and execution. Each of the first 8 weeks are dedicated to different aspects of business development: branding, communication, marketing, foundation, influence, investment, community, and mindset. The last month of the program is focused solely on investor outreach throughout the United States.Additionally, founders will receive introductions to strategic partners and investors, design market fit, as well as perks from Expert DOJO’s partners.To aid in the search for the best companies in the world, Expert DOJO will be visiting Israel, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, India and Europe in the coming months.For more information regarding the structure of Expert DOJO’s international accelerator program, please visit https://expertdojo.com/international-accelerator/ About Expert DOJO: Expert DOJO is a start-up accelerator in Southern California based in Santa Monica. The Accelerator program is designed to help startups get to the next round and work with them on the milestones to get there. Since 2014, we have worked with over 500 startups to accelerate their growth and success. Entrepreneurs love Expert DOJO and the power of our startup community. All entrepreneurs in our programs have agreed to support the whole community as we get stronger together. For more information, visit https://expertdojo.com/



