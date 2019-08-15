Literacy is on the Menu at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Tea Party

Donors at their donations at the July 14th CCV Back to School Tea party. The August 17th tea party will gather school supplies to the benefit of Bee’s Learning., a not-for-profit mobile tutoring service in the St. Petersburg area.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- n Saturday, August 17th, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host a tea party to benefit Bee’s Learning, a not-for-profit mobile tutoring service in St. Petersburg. Guests are asked to donate school supplies which will go towards furthering the education of students within the Bee’s Learning Program.

Founded in 2017, Bee’s Learning provides free tutoring for low income Pinellas County students who are getting a “C” or lower in the classes. Certified Teachers mentor the students in a mobile RV fully repurposed to provide literacy on wheels. The school supplies will be used by the students who attend the tutoring sessions.

“In today’s high-speed society having proper school supplies facilitates learning,” said Michael Soltero, manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “In fact a study done by the Kids in Need Foundation in 2017 found that 75% of school teachers agreed that having the necessary school supplies had a definite impact a child’s interest in learning.”

The last tea party held in the CCV center helped gather enough school supplies for 40 foster children, to be given away at their Back to School Bash benefitting Foster Families.

The tea party will be Winnie the Pooh and honey bee-themed – a play on the benefiting nonprofit’s name.

If you would like to attend the tea party, or to donate school supplies please call Clemence Chevrot at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvdirector@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



