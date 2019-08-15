From Employee to Advocate: Dominic Barber Opens New Pages for Disability Community through NTI@Home

Dominic Barber posing with Director of Marketing Michael Sanders

Seeking a work at home job while on disability, Barber discovered the NTI@Home program. After participating, he has risen to become a manager and an advocate.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Dominic Barber, it was a long road back into the workforce after his accident. Barber tried for 11 years to gain employment before he discovered NTI@Home and that was his ticket back to work.

“Dominic is a tremendous asset to NTI@Home,” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s Chief Operating Officer. “He is a tireless worker who does what he needs to do to get the job done. I love the fact that he is unafraid to challenge the norms to help us discover new and better ways to train and place Americans with Disabilities in jobs.”

Along with Derrick Stewart Poole of the Rollin’ Celtics of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, Barber served as a model during an NTI@Home photo shoot for August edition of New Mobility magazine at Mass. Premier Courts in Foxboro, Ma. Pedro Blanco of Pedro Blanco Photography, out of Barnstable, Mass., took the back cover shot, while Three Horsemen from New Bedford, Mass. put together a video of the photo shoot.

The advertisement is a photo of them playing wheelchair basketball and is part of the “Take a Shot with NTI” campaign, which calls attention to the job opportunities available for Americans with disabilities. NTI@Home also offers a free online job training program and job counseling until 90 days after you are hired.

“Dominic did an awesome job up there and hopefully he doesn’t transition away and become a professional male model,” said NTI@Home marketing director Mike Sanders. “Maybe he could do that on the side, but we still need him at NTI@Home. I am very happy we got these two class acts (Barber and Poole) here helping us with this. I couldn’t think of anyone better to represent this company.”

Barber has made the most of his opportunity, being hired to work on a top government project in an entry-level position then becoming a supervisor for recruiting services and the contact center services department.

“It had been 11 years since I started working,” said Barber, a Gainesville, Florida native. “I was looking for full-time employment and NTI@Home was the place that gave me the opportunity.”

Being unemployed for so long has given him the experience of how difficult it can be for Americans with disabilities to find jobs. Now, he uses that knowledge to help others gain employment through NTI@Home’s services.

“I found out about NTI@Home from doing a web search,” said Barber, who has been with the company for four years. “I actually got a call from Leah Terrasi (NTI@Home’s Director of Program Management and former Recruiting Director) and she told me about a government project. I was interested in it and I applied. I’ve been here ever since. “

He hopes his story encourages others to pursue job opportunities with NTI@Home.

“I hope it will help people let go of their fears and take a shot with NTI,” said Barber.

The final shot of Barber can be seen in the August issue of New Mobility magazine. If you would like to take a shot with NTI@Home as Dominic did to find work-at-home employment, please visit NTI@Home at NewMobility.

COMPANY PROFILES:

NTI@Home (www.ntiathome.org) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find employment opportunities with government agencies, Fortune 500, and large and small companies. Through NTI@Home, individuals on SSI, SSDI, or have a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor are eligible for free job training, mentoring, and job placement.

New Mobility Magazine (www.newmobility.com) is the official publication of the United States Spinal Association, helping the integration of active wheelchairs into mainstream society. The magazine’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people with spinal cord injuries.

The Rollin’ Celtics (www.rollinceltics.com) are a wheelchair basketball team based out of Raynham, Mass., who plays in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The NWBS has more than 200 teams across the country. Bryan Bjorklund is the head coach of the team.

Mass Premier Courts (www.mpcourts.com) is an athletic facility in Foxboro, Mass., hosting AAU teams, leagues, tournaments and clinics for basketball, as a volleyball program. The facility has six regulation courts, including two maple wood courts, like the one used at the Boston Celtics’ practice facility.

Three Horsemen (https://threehorsemen.org) is a marketing-based company out of New Bedford, Mass., offering media services, marketing, sales, branding, social media, photography, videography, and business development services.

Pedro Blanco Photography (https://pedroblancophotography.com) is based in Barnstable, Mass. He specializes in studio fitness competitor portraits, on location shoots, boudoir, maternity and fine arts photography.

