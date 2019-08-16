New Book on Open Broadcaster Software has been released and will be free on Kindle this weekend

Open Broadcaster Software Book with StreamGeeks

The "Unofficial Guide to Open Broadcaster Software" will be available for free on Amazon Kindle store this weekend (August 17th and 18th).

This new guide book has been well received helping new users learn how to use this open-source live streaming software.” — Paul Richards

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book on Open Broadcaster Software has been released and will be free on Kindle this weekendOpen Broadcaster Software (also known as OBS), is the world’s most popular live streaming software. As live streaming rises in popularity, the open-source software has grown into the industry's de facto software streaming solution. The OBS project is maintained by a group of dedicated developers and support for the software is available in project forums. To assist with new user learning and skill development, author Paul Richards has recently published “The Unofficial Guide to Open Broadcaster Software.”The “The Unofficial Guide to Open Broadcaster Software” will be available for free download on Amazon’s Kindle platform this weekend between August 17th and 18th, 2019. “Open Broadcaster Software has quickly become one of the world’s most popular streaming solutions,” says Richards, the Chief Streaming Officer, for PTZOptics. “We are happy to be a supporting financial contributor for this open-source project.”This book has been written to complement an online OBS training course available on Udemy. With this guide, the included online course, downloadable materials, and a complimentary audiobook, anyone interested in learning more about OBS should be able to advance their skills efficiently with these resources. As you start learning from these resources, consider learning from colleagues online in the OBS Facebook User Group

Get the Unofficial Guide to Open Broadcaster Software



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.