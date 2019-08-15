ProLabs Unveils Active Solutions Portfolio to Advance Fiber Infrastructure Ahead of 5G Rollout

/EIN News/ -- CIRENCESTER, United Kingdom, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has announced the EON-OMP-2 optical platform. ProLabs’ EON-OMP-2 platform offers a full portfolio of Active Solutions for the telecommunications industry. These solutions enable operators to maximize their fiber optics infrastructure, thereby increasing efficiency and enhancing existing network capabilities. ProLabs’ innovative portfolio of OEM-compatible solutions allows telecommunications network operators to save costs while delivering increased visibility into the performance of both their underlying network and the data services running across them.



ProLabs’ complete portfolio of solutions includes optical transport elements, including transponders, muxponders and media converters, in addition to data, optical test and verification equipment. This comprehensive suite of solutions provides network operators with capabilities in three key areas: network build-out and enhancement, monitoring and troubleshooting, and encryption and security.

“The Active Solutions portfolio includes a range of new and innovative optical transmission and data services products,” comments Anthony Clarkson, technical director at ProLabs. “This launch advances fiber management systems, enabling the creation of powerful 5G-ready infrastructures, and enhances broadband and Remote PHY network rollouts. Our Active Solutions portfolio extends our suite of fiber infrastructure solutions available to support critical applications, strengthening our position as the leading end-to-end solutions provider in the market. This portfolio gives operators the tools to truly maximize their fiber infrastructure as they move to become 5G ready.”

The first product to be launched in the portfolio is an Optical Channel Monitor (OCM), EON-OMP-2-OCM, which provides network operators with increased visibility and reduces the time to identify the root cause of network issues. This solution minimizes the impact of infrastructure disruption while reducing the mean time to repair. ProLabs’ OCM not only saves time by improving visibility of remote Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) channel signal characteristics, such as to receive power, receive wavelength and Optical Signal to Noise Ratio (OSNR), it dramatically reduces truck rolls to remote locations to perform physical audits of DWDM channel and signal integrity. This device allows network management center engineers to remotely monitor and troubleshoot reported network issues before sending out any field engineers.

Building on the capabilities of the OCM platform, the EON-OMP-2 platform delivers a cost-effective, modular system, which can be configured to support a variety of different expansion cards for capabilities. These capabilities include optical amplification – both Erbium-doped fiber amplifier (EDFA) and Raman variants – 3R OEO OCM, optical switch, muxponders, transponders, and Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) modules, to name a few.

Clarkson adds: “We are thrilled to be launching the complete portfolio after customers have seen positive results with the OCM, during six months of pilot testing. The benefits that OCM provides include enhancing network visibility to quickly deliver value. We encourage operators to explore our innovations in the portfolio and join other operators in maximizing the potential of their fiber infrastructure for a 5G rollout.”

For more information about the Active Solutions portfolio, please visit the ProLabs website.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking infrastructure solutions. For the past 15 years, ProLabs has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give its customers freedom, choice and seamless interoperability.

By delivering higher standards for products, service, technology, and cost, the company is changing the mindset of data center and networking customers. ProLabs’ strength is in supplying solutions that are 100% OEM-compatible across more than 90 vendors and 20,000 systems.

ProLabs delivers global reach with innovative, cutting-edge solutions that are backed by a lifetime warranty, assuring the quality of every product sold and serviced. ProLabs’ focus is to continually invest in research and development, ensuring that its optical network solutions continue to lead the market on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

