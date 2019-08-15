Registration is now open for the Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable devices Conference 2020

Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Devices

SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi Group’s 12th annual conference and exhibition taking place in January 2020 in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Europe’s leading Pre-Filled Syringes conference, the 2020 event will assess innovations in device engineering and components, enhancement of human factors, and optimizing packaging and containment.With the rapid expansion of the PFS market, the regulatory environment is more importance than ever. This year’s programme will look at the EU MDR, Article 117 as well as insights into the MDR post-market surveillance requirements; providing a holistic review of the Pre-Filled Syringes industry.This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Product Managers, Senior Pre-Filled Syringes Engineers, Device Testing Managers, Heads of Late-Stage Pre-Filled Syringes Development, Head of Medical Affairs, Senior Director – Combination Products & Medical Devices , Global Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance Manager Combination Products ,Senior Pharmaceutical Assessor and many more.BENEFITS OF ATTENDING:• Learn about the technological innovations that are revolutionizing the injectable drug delivery space through novel device design• Debate how can we prepare for the regulatory impact of Brexit and the EU MDR on devices• Hear industry experts uncovering the latest advancements optimizing drug biologics to improve PFS delivery• Assess industry case studies exploring how to overcome challenges of extractables and leachablesView the full agenda and speaker line-up online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr1 Registration is live on the website and a saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 30th September 2019.Plus, pre-conference workshop day will be taking place on 14th January in London:Workshop A: A Roadmap to Regulation Quality Management Systems and Technical StandardsWorkshop B: Testing Requirements of Pre-Filled Syringes led by Horst Koller, CEO, HK Packaging Consulting GmbHWorkshop C: Extractables and Leachables: Considerations for PFS PlatformsPre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices15th – 16th January 2020London, UK--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



