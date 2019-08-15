Ted Gill Joins Zev Industries Board of Directors

Zev Industries is proud to announce Mr. Ted Gill, a noted investor, business executive and civic leader to the Board of Directors of Zev Industries.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zev Industries is an international sports technology firm focused on combat sports products and consulting services ranging from customized hardware, software, and deployment services along with one-on-one and one-to-many training and coaching services.Founded on evidence-based practice, peer-reviewed research, and extensive real-world experience, the technologies developed by Zev Industries allow for combat-based fitness to join the modern era of progressive, innovation-based technologies.Ted Gill’s Involvement with Zev Industries###John Palley, Co-Founder of Zev Industries, is proud to announce the involvement of Mr. Ted Gill, a noted investor, business executive and civic leader to the Board of Directors of Zev Industries.”The entire Zev Industries team is honored to have Ted Gill join us. His proven leadership, especially in the areas of financial oversight and industrial engineering, will ensure that we stay on course and deliver promised value to our clients.” Mr. Gill founded Denver-based Gill & Associates, a SEC and NASD brokerage firm, and ran it for twenty-one years until its sale in 2004. Mr. Gill received his undergraduate and Masters, Industrial Engineering, from Cornell University. He also was a coach and boxer on Cornell’s boxing club. More can be found on Mr. Gill at www.zevind.com About Zev Industries###Zev Industries is a Canadian-founded team of experts from diverse backgrounds working in an agile and lean environment to create cutting-edge tools for the assessment, analysis, and training of combat sports.Based on a PhD thesis, peer-reviewed research, and extensive real-world experience,the patent-pending technology developed by Zev Industries allows for combat based fitness to join the modern era of progressive, innovation-based technologies.Zev Industries is also pursuing opportunities within the Neurological specialties of the Healthcare marketplace. Zev’s patent-pending technology, combined with its HIPAA-considered database structures, and past and current involvement in concussion and Parkinson’s Disease studies may provide uniquely valuable data for these areas.For more information, press only:John Palley – Co-Founderjohn@zevind.comFor more information on Product:



