Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini Joins Zev Industries Board of Advisors

Ray will be integral to our strategic vision and will be key in advancing our technology based around the needs of boxers.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zev Industries is an international sports technology firm focused on combat sports products and consulting services ranging from customized hardware, software, and deployment services along with one-on-one and one-to-many training and coaching services.Founded on evidence-based practices, peer-reviewed research, and extensive real-world experience, the technologies developed by Zev Industries allow for combat-based fitness to join the modern era of progressive, innovation-based technologies.Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini’s Involvement with Zev Industries###Seth Lenetsky, PhD, Co-Founder of Zev Industries, is proud to announce the involvement of noted, former World Champion boxer, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini to the Board of Advisors of Zev Industries.”It is an incredible honor to have Ray join our team. His storied history as a boxer, humanitarian, and statesman of the sport brings a point of view to Zev that is without equal. Ray will be integral to our strategic vision and will be key in advancing our technology based around the needs of boxers. His knowledge of the sport, from all angles, is the type of voice that is far too often missing in the sports technology field, states Seth Lenetsky.”More can be found on Mr. Mancini at www.zevind.com About Zev Industries###Zev Industries is a Canadian-founded team of experts from diverse backgrounds working in an agile and lean environment to create cutting-edge tools for the assessment, analysis, and training of combat sports.Based on a PhD thesis, peer-reviewed research, and extensive real-world experience, the patent-pending technology developed by Zev Industries allows for combat based fitness to join the modern era of progressive, innovation-based technologies.Zev Industries is also pursuing opportunities within the Neurological specialties of the Healthcare marketplace. Zev’s patent-pending technology, combined with its HIPAA-considered database structures, and past and current involvement in concussion and Parkinson’s Disease studies, may provide uniquely valuable data for these areas.For more information, press only:John Palley – Co-Founderjohn@zevind.comFor more information on Company and Product:



