AI Interview-GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCPK: $GOPHD) Talks about Costa Rica’s Technology Hub

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investorideas.com ( https://www.investorideas.com ), a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you a special edition of The AI Eye - watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence - featuring exclusive Q&A interviews with Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GOPHD), and Salomon Ocon, CEO of GBT, Costa Rica.Q&A InterviewsRead the full interviews on Investorideas.comExcerpts:Dr. Rittman, CTOQ: Investorideas.comApparently, 29 of the Fortune 100 companies have operations in Costa Rica, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) , Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) , Dole, P&G, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) , IBM (NYSE:IBM) and many others . You are now also moving and setting up base there. Can you talk about that and how having access to this team can advance the AI technology?A: Dr. Rittman, CTOThe list of companies that choose to nearshore in Costa Rica continues to grow. Tech giants such as IBM, HP and Intel have all established offices there. Clients such as Arrow Electronics, Finish Line and NBC have also leveraged development teams in Costa Rica. Witnessing major Hi Tech leaders opening R&D sites in Costa Rica strengthened our decision to join the movement and open our own R&D center there. In fact, some of these companies may well become our customers or partners down the road.The collaboration with GBT Technologies benefits us by working with a team of experts in the software and hardware domains. Investing in Costa Rica R&D capabilities will enable the research and development of our sophisticated milestones to be faster and of higher quality. We are looking forward to developments in Costa Rica in our future domains, including autonomous machines, EDA, IoT, wireless mesh networking and mobile technologies.Salomon Ocon, CEO of GBT, Costa Rica.Q: Investorideas.comCan you discuss the recent transaction and how you see synergies with the two companies rolling out the current technology pipeline?A: Salomon Ocon, CEO of GBT, Costa Rica.I’m very excited to seize this opportunity to collaborate further together with GBT Technologies and get really in depth, as we have had the chance to be in “talks” and technology review for more than a year now. GBT Technologies Costa Rica started seeing potential synergies between the Companies in August 2018, then by meeting again at Gopher’s participation from its Chairman, CTO and 2 consultants in the Futurist Conference in Canada.We take pride in the work we’ve done in a very short span. GBT Costa Rica has experience in building fintech applications for banks, high performance exchange platforms, blockchain based-digital asset wallets and smart contracts, world class aggregation, and e-commerce platforms. GBT Costa Rica built the Avant! AI mobile applications (iOS and Android) for Gopher.Both companies will be working on plans to potentially expand our geographic coverage of our financial services. GBT USA currently addresses the United States market through its ECS Prepaid terminals and software in roughly 9,000 retail locations. Working with GBT Costa Rica, GBT Technologies is planning to enhance its offerings and potentially address new growing vertical and geographic markets and products, including potentially via blockchain technology.We also look forward to the possibility for our technology center to build on GBT USA’s wireless mesh network technology using GBT Costa Rica software development abilities. The companies intend as business partners to pursue new markets such as government (both civilian and military); emergency services; air and space-based systems for unmanned vehicles including drones, aircraft and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites, which in itself could potentially form a high-performance global wireless mesh network.GBT Technologies Costa Rica can give GBT USA access to broader technologies and markets, especially in Latin America and a development team to enhance GBT USA own resources.About GBT Technologies Inc. (formerly Gopher Protocol, Inc.)GBT Technologies Inc. ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide.About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.AGBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications. https://aggregator.genesisexchange.io/ (Beta Version)For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here or become an Investor Ideas memberAbout Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasDisclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. 