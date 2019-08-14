The Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater Features Stories from the Life of a True “Renaissance Man”

The Scientology Information Center housed in the historic Clearwater building with its gallery of displays, video screens and information panels. The center is open daily from 10am-10pm and requires no appointment to visit.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Information announces that it will be highlighting a new unknown fact about L. Ron Hubbard every day for the next 3 weeks providing insight into the life of a “renaissance man.” There are thousands of human interest stories inside the life of L. Ron Hubbard - from flying gliders and planes, sailing vessels of any tonnage on any ocean, researching plants, writing best-sellers in multiple genres, traveling all over five continents, to being philosopher, founder of Scientology and friend to Humanity.

The Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater is located in the historic Clearwater building at 500 Cleveland Street. The 101-year-old facility was restored by the Church of Scientology in 1995.

The Center provides a bright, spacious, open look at the life, legacy and feats of L. Ron Hubbard, the many Churches spread across six continents that sprang from his religious principles and the Church-sponsored humanitarian programs.

The L. Ron Hubbard display provides answers to questions such as:

· Which successful race car driver was once Mr. Hubbard’s mechanic?

· Which struggling writer from the 60’s became a best-selling author after following L. Ron Hubbard’s advice?

· What world-renowned science-fiction illustrator referred to L. Ron Hubbard as a “very important influence” in his life?

· How did L. Ron Hubbard “pay-forward” his success as a writer to present day up-and-coming talented artists?

The Center is open daily from 10am-10pm. It provides visitors an opportunity to engage on a self-guided tour of four informational displays, panels and educational videos.

To visit or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015 and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.