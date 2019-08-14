Restaurant Back Office Software to Unveil New Platform Features and Highlights at FSTEC

Restaurant Magic is pleased to announce new features of its Data Central® Management Suite to be unveiled at FSTEC 2019.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic is pleased to announce new features of its Data Central® Management Suite to be unveiled at FSTEC 2019. Some of the features being released are the new Mobility Suite for ordering, receiving, scheduling and employee self-service, Best in Class Operational Dashboards, and a few other surprises that will be announced during the conference. The Restaurant Magic team will be sharing the new features and innovations while continuing to build awareness for their existing product, the Data Central Management Suite, which includes food and inventory management, business intelligence, dashboarding and enterprise reporting.

FSTEC is where experts in technology and restaurants come together and gather information on the latest insights, products and solutions of their industries. The conference will take place from September 8-10, 2019 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX with an attendance of more than 1,000 restaurant operators and suppliers. Attendees will be able to meet and learn from over 70 leading innovative technology speakers while gaining knowledge for their business.

The Restaurant Magic team will be at booth #263 where they look forward to sharing Restaurant Magic’s range of Data Central products with conference attendees. Their tool’s powerful reporting engine improves restaurants’ bottom line by illuminating opportunities with accurate data. The team will also be available to discuss features like data warehousing, enhanced restaurant analytics, and tablet-specific interfaces.

“Restaurant Magic is proud to be a returning sponsor of FSTEC 2019,” said Michael Beck, VP of Sales and Marketing. “We find ourselves looking forward to another great show, excellent content, amazing and insightful speakers and being reunited with our industry friends, customers and prospects.”

About Restaurant Magic:

Data Central® by Restaurant Magic is a suite of back office applications designed to help restaurant managers achieve peak operational and financial efficiency. Data Central® leverages business intelligence and automation technologies to decrease food costs, manage labor and improve overall customer service. The software integrates information from existing POS, inventory, supply, payroll and accounting systems to provide a comprehensive view of your operations. The Data Central® platform allows for easy system-wide deployment of updates, configurations, recipe changes and other information. Most important of all, the solution is mobile friendly, providing browser level access to all store level functions.

Restaurant Magic was founded over 20 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit franchises in the world, including Dairy Queen, Smoothie King, MOD Pizza and Cousins Subs. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.



