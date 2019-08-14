Enhance Your 5G Network with Amphenol RF Wireless Solutions

Amphenol RF releases Wireless Infrastructure Solutions Guide designed to aid in the interconnect selection process for 5G wireless applications.

DANBURY, CT, USA, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is excited to introduce the Wireless Infrastructure Solutions Guide, a digital short-form catalog designed to streamline the interconnect selection process within the wireless vertical. This comprehensive guide provides customers with an overview of the next generation of mobile networks, 5G, and a breakdown of the core applications, alongside valuable product information required for developing the necessary infrastructure to support the increased data rates.RF technology is crucial for mobile and fixed wireless networks. It plays a key role in the next generation of mobile network standards established by 5G technology in order to enable low-latency applications including safe autonomous driving and 4K video streaming to smartphones. Amphenol RF connectors, cable assemblies and adapters provide high density, low cost solutions to support wireless connectivity.This guide can be downloaded directly from the Amphenol RF website:Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



