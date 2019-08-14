Deep water canal home directly off the Indian River lagoon.

The property enjoys a hard-to-find covered boat house with boat lift, roomy L-shaped dock and big backyard for entertaining.

It's simply the best of all worlds. You come home, drop the boat and fish. On the weekends you have the fire pit, best neighbors, best neighborhood!” — Owner Mike Bentley

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home on deep water canal has rare covered boathouse!

When local REALTORS® Ashley Fletcher and Heather Pauley of Sea Turtle Real Estate met the owners of this River Shores Estates canal-front home, it was clear boating was a central part of their lifestyle. The two-story residence is tucked into a quiet tree-lined street, looking over the deep water canal next to the intracoastal lagoon. Owner Jill Bentley described her favorite things about the home, “This was the perfect home to raise our family. After work and on the weekends we would pack the cooler, jump in the boat and hit the river. The kids could tube or ski and we would fish. Our home could not have been more ideal!” Owner Mike Bentley shared, "It's simply the best of all worlds. You come home, drop the boat and fish. On the weekends you have the fire pit, best neighbors, best neighborhood!”

Along with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and over 2,550 square feet of living space, the property enjoys a hard-to-find covered boat house with boat lift, roomy L-shaped dock and big backyard for entertaining. Inside, the oversized master suite and adjoining balcony are the perfect vantage point to take in views of the canal and many blooming fruit trees, sip coffee and watch fish and manatees swim. The first story living spaces flow around the kitchen and afford many ways to gather, dine, play and enjoy the low-key tropical lifestyle.

Asked about the many selling features, Ms. Fletcher noted "This home really allows you to step away from it all and enjoy everything Florida has to offer. Whether your hobbies include fishing and boating or wining and dining, the indoor and outdoor space you'll find here will make your dreams come true!" The waterfront location, flexible floor plan and major updates throughout the home such as flooring, cabinetry, A/C, impact windows and doors are all quality elements new owners will love. Not least to feel great about – the incredible price! This is one of the best-priced waterfront homes per square foot on the market in Vero Beach, offered at $475,000. See more details at https://preview.tinyurl.com/yxjhbmtn!

Schedule your private tour by texting or calling list agent Ashley Fletcher at 772.713.9159 or Heather Pauley at 863.697.8961. You can find more details about 405 12th Place SE, Vero Beach 32962 on their Facebook pages, including a virtual open house and video walkthroughs (including coming to the home by boat!) at Facebook.com/AshleyinVero and Facebook.com/HeatherPauleyRealtor.

See the virtual open house tour below!



