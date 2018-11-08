Holly Gorman is Top Producer at Sea Turtle Real Estate

Congratulations to Holly Gorman, with over $2.3 Million sold in October 2018!

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Turtle Real Estate, serving the Vero Beach area and beyond, has named their top sales agent for the month of October. REALTOR® Holly Gorman has guided her clients through nine transactions totaling over $2.3 million in sales production for the month.

Her clients raved about her, "Holly was on top of every detail and very responsive to everything that needed to be addressed, including a few "surprises" that could not have been foreseen. Throughout it all, she was unflappable and congenial. She made everything easy. She was a knowledgeable adviser who knows the local real estate market very well and she was a good sounding board as she guided us in finding the 'perfect' place for us. Holly also connected us with other professionals (mortgage broker and real estate attorney) who completed our team of experts. Holly quite literally provided a one-stop point of contact for all our needs. And she did it all with grace and unassuming skill. She took the hassle out of what can be a very stressful activity. We are delighted to recommend her to friends and family or anyone who is looking for a great real estate professional in the Vero Beach area," James and Sharon Hogan, Vero Beach.

A Vero Beach resident for more than 30 years, Holly Gorman has the local expertise to assist her clients through the always changing real estate market. By keeping her finger on the pulse of the latest housing trends in Vero Beach, Holly brings her clients top-notch guidance from start to finish, ensuring a seamless experience. Holly has a demonstrated record of finding her clients the perfect residence for their lifestyle.

“I understand that selling a home is more than just a transaction; it’s a life-changing experience," shared Ms. Gorman. "That’s why I am committed to providing the highest quality personalized service to my clients. I achieve this by building meaningful relationships and working diligently so that I provide the best opportunities to accomplish their real estate goals.”

Holly is an enthusiastic supporter of the local arts community and local youth sports organizations like the Vero Beach High School Lacrosse and Basketball Teams. She and her husband Pat have raised three children in Vero Beach and love the relaxed coastal atmosphere the area offers. Call Holly for true local expertise at 772.559.7933 or reach her at Holly@SeaTurtleRE.com.