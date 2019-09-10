Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges A Person with Mesothelioma in Illinois to Not Take Huge Settlements for Granted and To Call Them for a Upgrade to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Better Compensation

"The going rate for one of the nation's top mesothelioma law firms to handle a mesothelioma compensation claim is 33.3% of the gross compensation settlement-not 40%.” — Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , USA, September 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “We are urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois to not take 'huge' compensation results for granted. If a person with mesothelioma in Illinois does not hire extremely skilled and honest attorneys there is a good chance-they will get shortchanged on their financial compensation settlement or they will get overcharged by their lawyers. As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they get the best possible compensation results for their clients and they do not overcharge them." https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center is warning a person with mesothelioma in Illinois to avoid the following types of Internet ads:

* Mesothelioma Compensation Claims Centers

* Mesothelioma Compensation Calculators

* Anyone suggesting 'no lawsuit needed.'

The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for a person with mesothelioma in Illinois and they fear that many people with mesothelioma will get overcharged by a law firm. The group is urging a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Illinois or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. "The best possible mesothelioma compensation settlements are directly related to the skill of the attorneys you hire." https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to any diagnosed victim in Illinois including communities such as Chicago, Rochelle, Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, or Bloomington. https://Illinois.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Illinois the Illinois Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* The University of Chicago Medicine Chicago, Illinois: http://cancer.uchicago.edu/

* Edward Hospital Multi-Disciplinary Thoracic Oncology Clinic Naperville, Illinois: http://www.edward.org/thoraciconcology

* Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center Chicago, Illinois: http://www.cancer.northwestern.edu/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing or factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, machinists, public utility workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



