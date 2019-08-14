Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. Announces the Launch of its Comprehensive Benefits Package

YHSGR Launches Its Comprehensive Benefits Package

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc., a real estate company in Rosemead, California is pleased to offer a new comprehensive benefits package both for their selling partners and staff team members.

The Giving Back Program for YHSGR Staff Team includes Retirement plan assistance (IRA, SEP-IRA, 401k, profit sharing, and defined benefit plans), Non-qualified plans, Life insurance, Health insurance, Basic financial analysis, Property and casualty insurance, Captive insurance consultation, Estate planning, Tax advising/services, and Entity Formation.

Aside from the mentioned benefits, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty also offers 9-week personal finance curriculum 100% tuition fees reimbursement for their recipients and their families. The real estate company’s vision is to support, empower, equip, inspire and serve real estate agents in growing a sales team business of influence, significance, and purpose.

Rudy L. Kusuma is very happy to announce this benefits package, which his company provides because there is no other real estate company in California that provides this type of benefits package to both their team and real estate agents.

“We match our staff team member’s monetary charitable contributions, and every five hours of volunteered time, YHSGR will donate $50 to that non-profit of our staff members’ choice,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO and President of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

The company’s niche is the generate appointments for real estate agents. Their vision is “To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy and Sell Real Estate in California!" Their core purpose is to help their clients accomplish what their hearts desire.

With their second mile service “GO SERVE BIG!” Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. is committed to second-mile service. They strive to empower and inspire other people, become results-driven, and to value relationships by showing gratitude and by embracing continuous improvement. The company endeavors to be the ideal place to work for their team members, to become the best place to buy and sell real estate for their clients, to become the best stewards for their shareholders and to give their best to their community.

The brokerage firm is leading the way for ambitious agents to build their own agent business by offering them with innovative technology, pro-business growth systems, training, getting marketing, and now, a comprehensive benefits package.

Whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two. (Matthew 5:41)

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the best esteemed and award-winning real estate brokerage firms in California. The company offers professional and reliable full-service assistance in property selling and buying for both commercial and residential clients within the region.

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.



