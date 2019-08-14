For the 2nd Year in a row, IT Management Corporation Listed on the Inc.5000, Ranking # 3092 with 120% Revenue Growth

IT Management Corporation Appears on the Inc. 5000 list for the 2nd Consecutive Year!

Our years-long focus on service excellence, IT systems integration practice and IP telephony product innovation with great ROI continues to pay off in the form of loyal customers & fantastic growth!” — Arman Eghbali

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed IT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION is No. 3092 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored and excited to be named to the prestigious Inc.5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America,” said Arman Eghbali, President. “With over 27 million small and medium-size businesses in the US, being one of the select few to qualify in the top 5000 is a very special award. This is the second year in a row for us, and we’ve moved up in the rankings this year. We know what it takes to ‘stay ahead of the curve’ and maintain growth rates.” IT Management Corporation offers a full range of services designed to keep IT networking systems operating smoothly and efficiently. We support the entire lifecycle of network transformation and outsourcing, helping customers increase the predictability, reliability, and quality of network-based services. “Our skilled technology consultants help guide and assist customers in determining which services are best suited to optimize the performance of systems, covering the full spectrum from basic to advanced, with turn-key custom networking solutions,” said Arman Eghbali.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

As a value-added reseller, IT Management Corporation provides consulting, design, implementation, and training services around the hardware, software, and networking systems. IT Management Corporation is a vendor-agnostic solution provider equipped with a team of highly technical staff that manage complex IT challenges and resolve issues in a holistic approach, as a sustainable solution vs. fix or repair tactic.

We have a passion for technology and a belief in its power to make your business work better, and therefore we have built the specific award-winning technologies such as 101VOICE as a Unified Communication as a Service, UCaaS platform, Polytons for network & systems automation and GalaxyWi-Fi as a managed wireless platform to accommodate customers.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.



