Launching Your Accounting Career to New Heights

Step Up and Take a Walk in the Shoes of Three Thriving CPAs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Accountant Magazine, a trusted professional journal for college accounting students since 1985, published its latest issue now available in print and digital.The featured cover story, " Want to launch you career to new heights? Pursue the CPA " by Brandon Osgood, AICPA, looks to three successful young professionals who share their experiences with the CPA Exam process and how earning the CPA credential has heightened their careers.In the article one young professional shares a valuable lesson to own your career; while another says she was influenced by how a CPA license would open doors to career possibilities. For another each day brings a different exciting challenge and a chance to learn something new.The Featured Professional Profile article written by Cathy Demetropoulos features Coach Marv Levy in "Prepare & Persist: Coach Marv Levy's Words to Live By". Hear from one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time. Coach Levy tells students how to succeed in anything they do.The Educational Outlook Peer-Review article by Amy J. Fredin, Kerry E. Marrer and Kelly R.S. Prestby asks the question "Are Your Technology Skills Sufficient?" By sampling recent graduates in the field, their article reveals the technology skills you will need once you start working as an accountant.We bring you a Peer-Reviewed article in the Professional Outlook section titled "When Financial Statements Aren't Enough: Welcome to the Age of Sustainability/Integrated Reporting", by Gail L.Yarick and Rebekah Heath. The article points out the fact that future accountants will be increasingly called upon to measure and report on nonfinancial measures.In Career Outlook, Paul E. Juras' article "Management Accountants Mean Business"discusses the various roles Management Accountants can serve in a variety of organizations and what it takes to get there.The University Profile takes a look at Cabrini University's Master of Accounting Program designed for working professionals who wish to develop their accounting expertise.A second article in Professional Outlook titled "Why It's Important to take the CPA Exam" by Douglas K. Barney and Dan Tschopp discusses just that, by laying out the advantages of obtaining your CPA license.Also featured in a University Profile is UConn's Master in Accounting (MSA) Program marking its 20th year providing students flexibility, program quality and relevance to the professional work environment.Several special features in this issue include a look at the New Accountant Editorial Board, Words of Wisdom and the New Accountant Professional Directory."Here at New Accountant we try to deliver an array of information to our readers," says Steven Polydoris, Editor and Publisher, "we want our magazine to be accessible to readers in all walks of life, whether you are a college student or well into your career."Featured advertisers include American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), Bay Path University, Cabrini University, Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), Rutgers, Texas Tech University, UCONN School of Business, UMASS Lowell, USC Leventhal, and Villanova.Published since 1985, New Accountant is a professional print and digital publication for college accounting students and accounting professionals to prepare for a career in the profession.



