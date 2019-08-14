ZB Global Tour Pulls Into Shenzhen Station Key note speakers ZB.com logo

ZB Exchange is hosting a major all-day conference alongside industry partners and thought leaders August 16th in Shenzhen, China.

SINGAPORE, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The developments related to decentralized finance, or defi, have accounted for many of the most exciting developments taking place in the blockchain/crypto space this year. There are many moving parts that make up the defi movement and they will be addressed in earnest on August 16 in Shenzhen, China. ZB.com is taking the topic head on this August 16th in Shenzhen with the all-day conference “Open Finance Means Win/Win”.

The event starts at 10am with its schedule taking it into the evening concluding at 8:30pm. The hours in between will feature over fifty key note speakers with over thirty different projects and organizations.

ZB Group’s own vice president, Aurora Wong, will address participants to speak about the innovations seen and yet to be seen in open finance and how her recently founded organization, ZB Nexus, is prioritizing defi. “ZB Nexus is our ultimate eyes and ears, delivering deep analysis and reviews… especially in regards to defi projects and tokenomics.”

Key note speakers from the Asia Blockchain Council, Newton (NWT project), HiCoin, and XiaoFeiHao among others will be leading discussions throughout the gathering. BTC123 CEO, Dian Dian, will also be sharing the most exciting developments she is seeing from the birds eye view of leading blockchain media.

The event is scheduled to be the global tour’s largest yet with upwards of 5000 in attendance. Shanghai is the next city to host ZB’s Global Tour on August 24th.

About ZB Group

ZB Group was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing leadership to the blockchain development space and today manages a network that includes digital assets exchanges, wallets, capital ventures, research institutes, and media. The Group’s flagship platform is ZB.com, the industry leading digital asset exchange. The platform launched in early 2013 and boasts one of the world's largest trading communities.

ZB Group also includes ZBG the innovative crypto trading platform, and BW.com, the world’s first mining-pool based exchange. Other holdings include wallet leader BitBank, as well as exchange brands ZBM, ZBX and Korea’s Bithi.

Industry intelligence and standards are headed by the recently launched ZB Nexus who embody the core values of ZB Group and open-source their reports and analysis for the public.



