The New York Nerds Expand to Southeast Florida

Tech firm provides computer, networking, and data security services to companies, along with managed IT, managed security, and regulatory compliance services.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, USA, August 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Nerds announced today the expansion of its services to Southeast Florida, appropriately named: The Florida Nerds. This new service area expands the reach of NY Nerds, which has been providing IT support to businesses of all sizes throughout the New York City and surrounding areas for more than 20 years. NY Nerds' services include the full range of IT services to business and residential customers, as well as security services and cyber forensics.

With the new footprint to Florida, NY Nerds brings its top level of expertise to a new market in need of high-end managed services, network security, and network services. New York Nerds' Lead Developer Sammy Dokmeci points out, "There is an immediate necessity for a quality Managed Services Provider in Southeast Florida. We think that our business model coupled with our hiring process will fulfill that need."

Lead Technical Nerd at New York Nerds, Tony Cundiff, also emphasizes the need for Florida businesses to tap into high-level IT support when he says, "IT Security services should be provided by a dedicated team of professionals, not by the guy in the mall who fixes your kid's tablet screen."

New York Nerds is known for its 24/7/365 availability to businesses dealing with IT issues across the spectrum — from installing and configuring operating systems and assembling PCs and smart servers, to detecting and removing viruses and spyware and even servicing smartphones and tablets.

The company also provides the round-the-clock security services that modern businesses need, delivering high tech options such as biometric ID to protect clients' physical equipment and data. Protection against security threats is a cornerstone of New York Nerds' services, with the company putting measures into place to shield clients from malware, viruses, and ransomware. In addition, the NY Nerds can help companies meet government compliance requirements.

New York Nerds also provides cyber forensics and expert witness services, helping clients organize the data and evidence they need to handle family law matters, online fraud, and trade secret theft, as well as internal investigation of employee embezzlement and similar matters.

On the residential side of its business, New York Nerds is ready to help clients protect their home networks, transfer data, repair computers, recover lost data and corrupted software, optimize computer performance, and customize home office work environments for maximum productivity and ease of use. NY Nerds is always prepared to answer calls for help at any time, 24/7, no matter how large or small the issue is.

New York Nerds has a diverse client base that includes retailer such as 1-800-Flowers, Topps Sports Cards, Select Comfort and the Altria Group/Philip Morris; entertainment and hospitality organizations including Warner Bros. Records, Rhino Entertainment, and the Fox Hospitality Group; and federal agencies including the Centers for Disease Control. The move to Florida is expected to allow New York Nerds to expand its client base further.

