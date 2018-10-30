NEW YORK NERDS TAKES to the STREETS to PROMOTE 24x7x365 INCIDENT RESPONSE.....
NYC Tech firm provides individualized Incident Response for clients to address data breaches and disaster recovery
New York Nerds works with clients personally to prepare Incident Response Plans that are individualized for each company's needs. By teaming up with clients' IT security teams already in place or providing complete security services, NY Nerds is ready to provide protection, mitigate damages, and implement a full disaster recovery program when needed.
Stephane Nappo. Global Chief Information Security Officer at the Société Générale International Banking has pointed out that "In the age of cybercrime, the greater danger is not defense imperfection, but to protect first what really not matters." NY Nerds takes the extra effort to understand what matters to its clients, rather than taking a "one-security-fits-all" approach.
As Dr. Robert E. Davis has opined, "To competently perform rectifying security service, two critical incident response elements are necessary: information and organization." NY Nerds doesn't skip either element, with security teams making sure they know what clients need when designing their Incident Response Plans.
NY Nerds already has a reputation of fast response when clients experience network and cyber security issues, with an average response time of fewer than three minutes. Real people (not bots) provide that response and resolution, which were rated in 2017 by Zendesk as being faster than 99.83% of the company's global competitors.
The NY Nerds Incident Response and Cyber Security Services teams are fully prepared to address security issues before any data breach and to manage the aftermath of all cyberattacks, always with an eye to minimizing damage, reducing recovery costs, and getting clients back online as quickly and safely as possible. Their speedy response helps their clients identify security incidents immediately, minimize losses, and reduce future risks.
Through monitoring network security and running IT security assessments across all tech environments, NY Nerds provides proactive protection against cyber security threats. As a New York managed security services provider (MSSP), NY Nerds has proven its ability to stop ransomware attacks. They also manage firewalls, scan for vulnerabilities, set up and manage virtual private networks (VPNs), and provide a full range of antiviral and anti-malware services.
With the security philosophy that the only secure computer is the unplugged computer, NY Nerds also provides round-the-clock intrusion detection services, ramping up defenses appropriately when attacks increase. They offer tech options including biometric ID and smart cards to protect physical access to clients' data and equipment.
In addition, the NY Nerds compliance experts help clients meet government compliance requirements, including HIPAA, PCI/DSS, SOX and more to keep sensitive data safe. The promotion of its 24/7/365 Incident Response teams is in line with its emphasis on cyber security for clients systems, servers, data and IT infrastructure.
