Mountz Torque Introduces the Most Advanced Precision Torque Screwdriver in the World

Engineered and assembled in the Silicon Valley, this is the most advanced line of torque screwdrivers in the world.

Engineered and assembled in the Silicon Valley, the FG preset hand driver surpasses all ISO standards and blows away the competition.

Not only does it show breakthrough accuracy and repeatability, this is truly a next generation tool that includes market-leading design innovations inspired by our customers.” — Brad Mountz, CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For customers that depend on precision torque to ensure outstanding product quality, the Mountz FG preset hand driver redefines the hand tool experience. Engineered, designed, and assembled in the Silicon Valley by Mountz, The Torque Tool Specialists, this is the first release in what will be the most advanced torque tool line in the world. The Mountz FG cam-over preset hand screwdrivers have undergone extensive laboratory testing and have been proven as the most accurate, precise, and durable hand driver in the world. Smashing the ISO6789:2017 Type II Class F standard of 5,000 cycles prior to recalibration, the FG line of tools delivers an unprecedented calibration life of more than 20,000 cycles. In addition, service is not required until more than 100,000 cycles.“We’ve run over three million cycles across the whole line and we still can’t break them,” stated Babu Rahman, Director of Engineering and Manufacturing at Mountz, Inc. “Our world-class design and reliability test lab allows us to test multiple drivers at different torque ranges in unison, 24/7, 365 days a year, garnering very precise measurements. Our proprietary software captures every cam-over incident,” he continued. “The Cmk tests on this tool show the driver to be absolutely the most consistent and durable driver ever sold by Mountz.” Cmk is a measure of machine capability, also called process capability, using at least 25 continuous torque readings produced on a tool, keeping all influences other than the tool parameters constant. Mountz extensive Cmk testing happened over 20,000 continuous torque readings and is documented in a Mountz-authored technical whitepaper "Not only does it show breakthrough accuracy and repeatability, this is truly a next generation tool that includes market-leading design innovations inspired by our customers,” said Brad Mountz, the company’s CEO. “It’s an incredibly sleek tool that feels great in your hands. We updated the physical design from our last generation of hand tools. The handles have fewer flutes and larger recesses to make them more comfortable to hold, less likely to cause hand fatigue, and easier to clean. They’re just plain sexy!”Other design improvements include advanced cam-over technology that provides a completely smooth reset, reducing the risk of loosening or breaking fasteners. In addition, the patented secure bit locking mechanism with one-touch release can only be activated by the user for applications that require greater flexibility and efficiency on the line. The unique design also eliminates axial load on the fastener incidentally applied by the operator, which can influence the application of torque and impact product quality, reducing mistakes. “You can give this to operators of all skill levels and feel confident that the correct torque is being applied and chances for errors and breakage are greatly reduced,” said Mountz.Brad Mountz added, “Customers should know that the FG line of preset drivers are the right choice to improve their overall quality, productivity, and worker safety in precision industrial applications. We are so confident in this that we have developed an unprecedented warranty program to back it up.” The tools are backed by a two-year unconditional manufacturer’s warranty. “We don’t care if you run it over with a forklift. If it breaks, we’ll fix it or replace it for free,” said Mountz. The line of tools also has a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defects, and the initial recalibration in the first year is included. Preset hand torque screwdrivers are ideal for fastening applications where operators repeatedly assemble parts at the same torque setting. Designed and manufactured to exceed not only the accuracy and repeatability requirements of ISO6789: 2017, but all requirements, the FG line features preset precision torque driver models that range from 0.8 up to 125 inch-pounds.The FG line is the first offering in an advanced line of tools on the Mountz product roadmap that also includes an adjustable model screwdriver, cam-over wrenches in six ranges, break-over wrenches, and smart tools. Mountz will also be releasing two new calibration devices later in the year, one is the next-gen successor to the popular EZ-TorQ II line and the other is in the TorqueLabseries, industry 4.0 ready.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.