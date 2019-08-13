12G MCX Connectors Provide Versatility to Broadcast Industry

Amphenol RF expands 12G offerings with 75 ohm MCX connectors optimized for 4K and Ultra-HD broadcast applications

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CT, USA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is proud to introduce the latest expansion of our 12G product line , MCX connectors designed specifically for 4K/Ultra-HD broadcast applications. This expansion features both PCB and cable mount configurations designed with the reliable push-on coupling mechanism. The MCX connectors join an already robust portfolio of BNC and HD-BNC products optimized to support data transfer rates up to 12Gbps which enables the transmission of high resolution uncompressed video signals.The addition of 75 ohm 12G MCX connectors brings versatility to the current line, allowing customers to terminate to the board in designs where the BNC or HD-BNC is not able to be mounted directly. Utilizing the MCX connector allows the 12G signal to be carried from the panel to the PCB using a single transmission line without compromising the quality of the video.Ideal applications for these MCX connectors include 4K/8K video cameras, mobile broadcast, digital signage, remote viewing and video encoders and routers.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



