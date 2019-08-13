AssurX NERC Compliance Expert Kathryn Wagner Invited to Speak at 15th Annual EnergySec Security & Compliance Summit

Breakout Session on NERC Compliance Scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2019

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssurX , Inc. (AssurX), a leader in quality management and regulatory compliance software, announced that Kathryn Wagner, Product Manager for the Energy & Utilities Industry at AssurX, will be hosting a breakout session at this year’s EnergySec Security & Compliance Summit , being held August 19-21 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, CA.Wagner’s Compliance Track session, entitled “Growing Your Compliance Program: A Maturity Model for NERC Compliance,” is scheduled for Monday, August 19. Wagner will share her implementation expertise to lay out a strategic, yet realistic maturity model for NERC compliance with a focus on continuous program improvement through internal controls and risk management.Wagner joins other industry thought leaders and technical experts invited to participate in the event to share perspectives, knowledge, and experiences that focus on the ever-evolving cybersecurity demands of the energy industry. The Annual EnergySec Security & Compliance Summit is the premier security conference for critical infrastructure and one of the longest-running events of its kind in the nation, now in its 15th year.As Product Manager for Energy & Utilities Solutions at AssurX, Kathryn is responsible for overseeing the development and evolution of product offerings for NERC compliance and related systems. She has worked extensively in complex environments helping customers implement NERC compliance solutions for reliability and resilience. Kathryn has over 25 years’ practical and management experience in engineering and systems integration.AssurX is a pioneer in developing automated NERC and NERC CIP energy compliance solutions including Reliability Compliance, PRC System Maintenance Compliance, Evidence Management, CIP Access Management, Patch Management, and Assessment Certification Management. AssurX Energy solutions are designed to integrate with external applications or connect to the AssurX quality management and regulatory compliance core platform to manage operations, identify risks, and facilitate compliance across all critical operations.ABOUT ASSURX, INC.With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and deep understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as your business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit www.assurx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.