ShipTrack and CIS Group Announce Strategic Partnership

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipTrack , one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive delivery management platforms has joined forces with CIS Group , one of the largest North American providers of software solutions for Direct Store Delivery operations, Sales Force Automation solutions for representatives and merchandisers, and solutions for the sectors of people transportation and freight transport.CIS Group is committed to providing its clients with software solutions that optimize their daily activities. In 1979, the company launched the first version of its management solution for people transportation operations; the release of its freight transport application follows four years later. In 1984, the firm developed a route accounting application that enables Direct Store Delivery workers, through the use of a hand-held computer and a mobile printer, to produce a final invoice, clean and clear, directly at the point of sale.Eric Tessier, CIS Group’s Vice-President Sales & Marketing said, “The ShipTrack application is an excellent mobile complement for our different suites of products. Integrated with our application, ShipTrack will allow real-time tracking of merchandise delivery, offering our client’s customers an extremely user-friendly platform to track their shipments.”ShipTrack is a SaaS-based, delivery and logistics management platform that helps transportation organizations to automate processes to boost efficiency while reducing expenses. ShipTrack is a flexible, powerful and proven platform that processes tens of millions of deliveries. Customers such as logistics providers, couriers, retailers and manufacturers use ShipTrack to dispatch vehicles, optimize deliveries and improve delivery visibility. “We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an organization of CIS Group’s stature and industry expertise”, commented ShipTrack CEO, Shawn Winter. He added, “I know that, together, we will bring powerful and innovative solutions to customers that will help them more effectively compete and streamline overall operations.”For partner inquiries please contact Terry Miller, Director Channel Program Sales at 1-888-860-1665.About CIS Group:Founded in 1977, CIS Group is a leader in Canada whose pioneering software solutions have evolved in phase with the emerging needs of enterprises in many fields of activity, such as people transportation (chartered, urban, interurban or school transport), merchandise transportation, or vehicle fleet maintenance. From its early years on, CIS Group also established itself as a pioneer in the specialized niche of mobile software on hand-held computers, optimizing the activities of field sales forces and direct delivery teams, for the benefit of enterprises in the sectors of agri-food and consumer products. In all, several thousand users in North America and the Caribbean are counting on CIS solutions. Learn more at: https://www.cis-group.com/en/ About ShipTrack:ShipTrack is a leading delivery management and logistics tracking platform that combines technologies such as cloud, wireless, GPS, mobile, dispatching, route optimization, barcode scanning, signature capture and process automation algorithms to respond to user requirements in a range of industries for a growing list of applications. Today ShipTrack is helping logistics, courier, retail and manufacturing firms as well as users in government and professional services. ShipTrack’s partner program delivers recurring as well as additional pull-through revenue opportunities for hardware, software and services. Visit: http://www.shiptrackapp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.