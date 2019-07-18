Purolator Selects ShipTrack For Logistics Management, Dispatch and Delivery Operations

Team delivers total Digital Transformation Solution Comprised of Hardware, Software and Services.

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipTrack , one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive delivery management platforms, was chosen, in partnership with Zebra Technologies, to transform the operations of Purolator Courier, Canada’s leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider. Purolator has built one of Canada’s most extensive transportation and logistics networks and supporting infrastructure.“Our relationship with Zebra Technologies and ShipTrack fulfills our hardware, software and service needs and ensures we stay ahead of the digital needs of our customers and our industry for years to come,” said Ricardo Costa, Chief Information Officer of Purolator. “This is a foundational investment and an important step forward in Purolator’s digital evolution that will enable us to put our customers, recipients and employees in the driver’s seat with innovation over the long-term.”ShipTrack, a member of Zebra Technologies Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Program, is a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. It has experienced rapid growth in functionality and users ever since it was launched six years ago and has processed tens of millions of deliveries for users in a range of industries such as transportation, manufacturing, distribution, retail and government. Known for its ability to adapt to its customer’s workflows, the platform includes portals for administration, dispatchers, shippers and consignees. A mobile app for drivers’ mobile devices scans barcodes and wirelessly collects important data such as asset and GPS tracking, delivery signature capture and much more.Shawn Winter, ShipTrack’s CEO said, “We are extremely proud that Purolator, a $1.6B integrated logistics firm and one of Canada’s largest, has selected our platform. This was a team effort lead by Zebra Technologies. PiiComm , a Zebra Technologies and ShipTrack reseller adds its extensive experience in managing mobile device deployments and MMS mobile technology support services to complete the solution.”PiiComm, a Zebra technologies Premier Solutions Partner since 2009, originally introduced ShipTrack’s technology to Purolator. PiiComm was chosen to support Purolator’s mobile workforce with mobile device lifecycle management and support services a few years ago and those services will continue with Zebra’s solution for the life of the agreement.Rick Robillard, PiiComm’s CEO commented, “It’s a real honor to be selected as the MMS provider of lifecycle management services for Purolator’s operations. For the last ten years we’ve had the great fortune to develop long-term relationships with many private and public sector organizations to ensure that mobile device deployments and ongoing operations achieve the outcomes expected. The criticality of mobile devices to Purolator’s business operations represents, for me and the team, a particularly strong vote of confidence that we strive to earn every day.”About PurolatorPurolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating more than 55 years of delivering its customers promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more business and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. For more information, visit www.purolator.com About ShipTrackShiptrack was conceived and created by a group of technology entrepreneurs in response to demand from companies and governments for real-time package tracking applications to electronically track items in transit in a simple, cost-effective manner. Whether the focus is on tracking the distribution of packages and envelopes by internal mailrooms, the delivery of shipments to the homes of online shoppers (last mile delivery) or the secure movements of controlled substances to pharmacies; above all its the ability to know where an item is and when it is delivered that provides a wide range of real-time advantages for our clients. For more information, visit www.shiptrackapp.com About PiiCommFounded in 2007, PiiComm is a Managed Mobility Services (MMS) provider that specializes in providing asset management solutions for business and public sector customers in Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Government and other vertical markets. PiiComm’s ITMS (IT Managed Services) portfolio includes Mobile Lifecycle Management which currently tracks and manages tens of thousands of mobile devices for customers across Canada, the largest service of its kind in the country. For more information, visit www.piicomm.com



