Excelero NVMesh2 Wins Gold Medal Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards®

addresses the new storage imperative for low latency; NVMesh2 software delivers maximum efficiency, scalability, performance from NVMe Flash

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelero , a disruptor in software-defined block storage, today announced that its NVMesh2 software-defined block storage was named the winner of a Gold Medal StevieAward in The 16th Annual International Business Awards today.The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Excelero NVMesh2 won in the New Product and Service/Business Technology, Software-Defined Infrastructure category.IBA judges raved about NVMesh2’s approach to delivering low-latency storage as AI, ML, analytics and database workloads demand more than traditional controller-based storage architectures can allow. “Perfect - your storage solution is jaw-dropping,” said one judge. “ In the data center world of web-applications there is an increasing hunger for cutting down latency. Applications must be responsive in AI or real-time applications. Your technology promises to do the job.”“Excellent hit right in the heart of the problem – latency,” said another judge. “Local performance at public cloud scale level is definitely a problem to be solved and you are nailing it.” “Great work on parity-based data protection,” commended another judge.Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October.”Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com About ExceleroExcelero delivers low-latency distributed block storage for hyperscale applications such as AI, machine learning and GPU computing, in the Cloud and on the Edge. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the Tech Giants’ shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets the low-latency performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.Excelero’s distributed NVMe technology enables customers to benefit from the performance of local flash with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. Excelero’s storage software is deployed by major web-scale customers, for data analytics and machine learning applications and in Media & Entertainment post-production and HPC environments.Follow us on Twitter @ExceleroStorage, on LinkedIn or visit us at www.excelero.com to learn more.###For further information:Tom LeydenVice President of Corporate MarketingMobile US +1 818 919 8478press@excelero.comFederica MonsoneEMEA Media Contact (A3 Communications)+44 (0) 1252 875 203fred.monsone@a3communications.co.ukMary Kae Marinac (for A3 Communications)US Media Contact+ 1 978-685-3136mk@mkmarinac.com



