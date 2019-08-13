Bravo TV's Ben Robinson is Going to Camp

Chef Ben Robinson from Bravo's Below Deck & Below Deck Med Amazing Mountain Views at Camp Big in Banner Elk, NC

Chef Ben Robinson of Bravo TV’s Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean is coming to spend a few days at Camp Big this September.

BANNER ELK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s really happening. meet Chef Ben Robinson of Bravo TV’s Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean at Camp Big this September.

Not only is Ben a master in the kitchen and galley; but also cooks private “at-home” dinners for clients’ using their kitchens; is a holistic nutritionist; a certified health coach/consultant; owns a catering business that takes him ’round the world. So, a bit of rest and relaxation is important, even for a reality TV star.

For three fun-filled days—from September 13-16—Chef Ben will be staying on the beautiful grounds of the camp in the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains in Banner Elk, NC. The festivities will begin on Friday evening with a Happy Hour & Welcome Reception, where Ben will meet & greet and mix and mingle with campers. On Saturday, he’ll be signing his signature aprons, which will be made available to all campers. The aprons have a fun caricature-like image of his face. Then, on Sunday, Ben will do a live food demo. Campers will have the chance to learn from the epicurean expert as he shares his knowledge, recipes, anecdotes and all sorts of culinary inspirations.

Before leaving, take a minute to explore beautiful Banner Elk, the quaint, artsy hidden gem of a town in which Camp Big resides. Whether, it’s while camp is in session (remember, there are no counselors so you can come and go as you please) or once camp is over, head into town and check out some of the town’s main attractions such as Grandfather Mountain. On this mountain, hike the Greenway Trail and see the Mile High Swinging Bridge and the Nature Park’s many wildlife habitats (see rescued animals such as black bears, cougars, elk, bald eagles and river otters).

If you’re a fan of wine, sip away to Grandfather Vineyard Winery before heading to one of the many amazing local eateries such as Sorrentos, A Chef’s Table, Banner Elk Café & Lodge and Artisanal. Stop by upscale boutiques such as Almost Rodeo Drive and historic Mast General Store, go antiquing, horseback riding, take a UTV tour or even try fly-fishing.

For all the details, simply visit Camp Big for Adults. The 2019 session will take place from September 13-16. Time and space are running out quickly. If you’re a serious fan, register now

Upgraded accommodations (private rooms with hall or private baths) are available.

For editorial inquiries contact Victoria Michael at victoria@vmpublicrelations.com



