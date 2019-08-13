PEACHSTATE INSURANCE NOW OFFERING ESANA HEALTH DISCOUNT PLANS TO CUSTOMERS

Peachstate Insurance has partnered with eSana Health to offer its Deluxe Plus and Dental Plus discount plans to their valued customers.

Providing high quality, low cost convenient access to the health services households and families need most is consistent with the mission of Peachstate Insurance and its team members” — Bob Ingram, Vice President

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peachstate Insurance has partnered with eSana Health to offer its Deluxe Plus and Dental Plus discount plans to their valued customers. The Deluxe Plus plan offers member households 24x7 access to one of the nation’s best telemedicine networks with no incremental per call charge. Member households can talk with a physician as often as needed with the comfort of knowing there will never be an additional charge no matter how often they call. Deluxe Plus also offers unprecedented discounts on prescription drugs, dental and vision products and services from the industries’ largest and well-known network of providers.

“We surveyed the market and chose to partner with eSana Health’s discount card plans because of the incredible value to our customers combined with their extensive provider network” said Bob Ingram, Vice President, “Providing high quality, low cost convenient access to the health services households and families need most is consistent with the mission of Peachstate Insurance and its team members.”

Deluxe Plus Plan Highlights Include:

o 24/7 On-Demand Telemedicine – Every Call is Free

o Phone diagnosis for most common illnesses

o Prescriptions called into the pharmacy the patients’ choice

o Dental Discounts up to 75%

o Over 85,000 respected dentists in eSana network

o Vision Discounts up to 60%

o Prescription Discounts up to 85%

o America’s Top Pharmacy Brands Serve eSana Members

The Dental Plus plan is also an exceptional offering with deep discounts off most services and over 1,000 participating network Dentists in the greater Atlanta area. The Dental Plus plan also provides for the same prescription and vision discounts as offered in the Deluxe Plus plan.

“eSana Health is proud to be partnering with Peachstate Insurance to offer its discount card plans to their valued customers,” said Bill Baldridge, CEO, “Peachstate’s reputation of offering its customers quality, low-cost options for the services most in demand is second to none.”

About Peachstate Insurance

Since inception in 1993, Peachstate Insurance has provided individuals, families, and small business owners, "quality-backed" insurance services to meet their auto and renter’s coverage needs.

To provide optimum coverage at the best possible cost our agency has focused on three key objectives:

1. Build strong working partnerships with Georgia's leading insurance providers

2. Study and train within our field to be certain Peachstate offers you the highest standard of customer care

3. Utilize all available technology to optimize our goal of 24/7 service.

Peachstate currently serves twenty-seven Georgia communities from Macon to Cartersville, Douglasville to Savannah, metropolitan Atlanta and all points in between. The Company currently serves over 150,000 satisfied customers in Georgia. With Peachstate, insurance doesn't have to be just a necessity, it can be a rewarding part of life.

About eSana Health

eSana Health was created with a single purpose — to build a healthier community in a time when the fate of health care is so expensive and uncertain. The eSana’s network of telemedicine physicians, extensive array of pharmacies and over 85,000 nationwide dentists have been servicing discount card members for over 20 years. eSana Health plans are not insurance but provide steep discounts on the health products and services most in demand by families and households for a low fixed monthly fee.

