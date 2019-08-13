Innovation and Change Management Firm To Host Design Thinking Conference

Strategy and innovation firm announced it is hosting a conference to highlight national trends in Design Thinking, Customer Experience and Change Management.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategy and innovation firm Stonehill announced today it is hosting a first-of-its-kind conference to highlight national trends in Design Thinking, Customer Experience and Change Management. The Design Thinking and Customer Experience Summit is the first Design Thinking conference with such high-caliber speakers to be held in the Southeast. It’s one of only a handful of such conferences in the United States. Mariana Martinez, a nationally respected designer at The Walt Disney Company, will deliver the opening presentation. Additional speakers will be announced in coming weeks.

The summit will be held Oct. 25, 2019 at the University of South Florida’s Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation in Tampa, FL, a city quickly becoming a technology and innovation hub receptive to cutting-edge concepts such as Design Thinking. The summit brings together experts and leaders from throughout the country to share their experiences and insights on the impact of human-centered design on the bottom line.

Ms. Martinez is the retail creative manager for The Walt Disney Company and has worked for the entertainment giant for more than five years. She and her team are responsible for concepting, designing, and strategizing all graphic overlays needed for film and product launches for Disney Theme Park merchandise. Ms. Martinez collaborates with architects, interior designers, retail concept designers, and visual merchandisers in the design and execution of store refreshes and new location openings across Disney properties. At the summit, Ms. Martinez will be discussing the practices and implementation of Design Thinking in ‘The Business of Storytelling’.

“To say that Mariana is extraordinarily creative is an understatement,” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “I am thrilled to have Mariana as a speaker for our Design Thinking conference because she truly is a national leader in customer experience.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a customer experience and innovation consultancy. Stonehill helps the world’s most interesting brands to understand their customers, create unforgettable experiences, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts that give us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

