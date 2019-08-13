Fresenius Kabi to Deliver Two Spotlight Sessions at SMi’s Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Cleanroom Technology Conference

Cleanroom 2019

SMi Reports: conference set to explore contamination control in pharmaceutical aseptic manufacturing using cleanroom and barrier technologies this October

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Cleanroom Technology conference is set to commence on 9th and 10th October 2019 in London, UK.The conference will feature key opinion leaders from all areas of the pharmaceutical, biological and cleanroom industry to explore the current topics within cleanroom design and engineering , best practices and regulation, environmental and contamination control, and pharmaceutical microbiology.Industry experts from Fresenius Kabi will be delivering a spotlight session on day-one of the conference:‘Contamination Control Elements for Manufacturing Units and Compounding Centers’ will focus on:• Importance of design elements (e.g. design of cleanroom and equipment) for contamination control• Importance of procedural elements (e.g. cleaning and disinfection) for contamination control• Tools to verify implemented contamination control elements are effective• Challenges, case examples and areas to especially look for‘Implementation of an Aseptic Mentoring Program (AMP) in Manufacturing Sites’ will focus on:• How it works, what are the targets and how to be successful• How to set it up, points to consider, aseptic mentors, how to perform audits for aseptic technique• Experience and lessons learnedThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/pr4 Plus, two interactive half-day pre-conference workshops will be taking place on 8th October in London.Workshop A: ‘Environmental Classification, Qualification and Monitoring of GMP Controlled Areas Referencing IOS 14644-1 and Risk Based GMP’ will be led by PHSSWorkshop B: ‘Gowning Theory and Best Practice Implementation’ will be led by Irish Cleanroom Society and BioTek ProAn early bird saving of £200 is available for conference bookings placed before 30th August. Registrations can be made online at www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/pr4 Proudly Sponsored By: CONTEC & DUPONTFor sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 207 827 6093 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Manufacturing & Cleanroom Technology ConferenceConference: 9th & 10th October 2019Workshops: 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMiCleanroom---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



