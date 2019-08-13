Sixfold Walks the Real-Time Logistics Visibility Talk

Armin Tüll, Head of Marketing, Sixfold urges supply chains to schedule to schedule briefings

Sixfold’s predictive logistics visibility platform will be showcased this Autumn at six major logistics events; supply executives urged to schedule briefings

Real-time logistics visibility serves Europe’s data-hungry supply chains with data that’s vital to their financial stability and efficiency drives” — Armin Tüll, Head of Marketing, Sixfold

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autumn 2019 promises to be busy for Sixfold, one of Europe’s leading providers of real-time and predictive logistics visibility, as it showcases its real-time predictive visibility platform at six major logistics events across Europe.

“Real-time logistics visibility serves Europe’s data-hungry supply chains with data that’s vital to their financial stability and efficiency drives,” says Armin Tüll, Head of Marketing, Sixfold. “Visitors to any of the events being showcased by Sixfold this Autumn should schedule briefings with our European teams to gain business advantage in supply chain delivery logistics without delay.”

Events being showcased or attended by Sixfold business teams comprise:

ECR Tag 2019 (18th - 19th September), Essen, Germany

ECR Tag is the leading congress for the consumer goods industry in Germany.

IGD Supply Chain Summit 2019, (15th October) London, UK

The IGD Supply Chain Summit 2019 in London focuses on how to be customer-centric. Summit will connect with the retailers, suppliers and solution providers that are winning with customers.

3PL & Supply Chain Summit: Europe (14th - 16th October), Brussels, Belgium

3PL & Supply Chain Summit is Europe’s most influential meeting point for the supply chain industry. Event is structured around four core themes taken from over six months of research which encapsulate imperative goals for operational success: Agility, Visibility, Responsiveness, and Growth.

International Supply Chain Conference 2019 (23rd - 25th October) Berlin, Germany

“Inspire – Encourage – Act” is the theme for the 2019 International Supply Chain Conference. The shifting political and social landscape and the dynamic developments on the technology front need to be met with spirited action, inspiration and mutual encouragement – the central ideas behind this theme. The conference attracts more than 3,500 attendees, around 150 speakers, and over 200 exhibitors.

SCLTalk (4th – 5th November) Berlin, Germany

SCLTalk is the leading annual meeting that brings together some of the most influential practitioners across the global supply chain sector. SCLTalk will take a closer look at collaboration, highlighting how leading companies are better engaging trading partners and internal business units leveraging Industry 4.0 and innovative technologies in order to drive better business outcomes.

TransLogistica Poland 2019 (5th - 7th November) Warsaw, Poland

The International Transport and Logistics Exhibition in Warsaw – TransLogistica Poland is the biggest in CEE business event for everyone professionally associated with transport, freight forwarding and logistics, as well as for all producers and distributors who use or seek transport and logistics services. The exhibition attracts more than 7,000 visitors each year and around 70 speakers.

Business advantage is driving enterprises such as Isover, Südzucker, WEIG and many others to choose Sixfold for real-time transport visibility. Request an onsite meeting or product demo today.

About Sixfold

Sixfold is one of Europe’s leading real-time logistics visibility platforms for the supply chain. Shippers and carriers seamlessly integrate their transport management systems with the Sixfold visibility platform to know where their shipments are and when they will arrive with minimal manual work from either of the parties. The platform aggregates data from all telematics systems into one data stream giving true end-to-end visibility of shipments. The Sixfold platform has powerful AI capabilities and singularly predicts delays and provides proactive alerts on any shipment delays. Up to Euros 500 million of goods are monitored by Europe’s supply chains each day using the Sixfold platform enabling customers and shippers to gain business advantage and to better plan operations. Sixfold supports customers in more than 25 European languages and data distributed on its platform is totally secure and GDPR compliant. Visit www.sixfold.com

Ends





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.