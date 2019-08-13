Auto Industry Viral Marketing Innovator Vboost Achieves Milestone of 10 Million Video Views for Auto Dealer Clients

Unique Customercials are organically shared by customers across their social platforms producing a huge viral lift for auto dealers

When a customer’s social networks get engaged, we often get a new customer out of it,” — Bill Stephens, GM at Cerritos Infiniti.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vboost ( www.vboost.com ), a viral marketing company for auto dealers, today announced that since the company started seven years ago, video views for its auto dealer clients featuring customers taking delivery of their vehicles have driven over the ten million mark. This has increased referral business for auto dealers from their customer's friends and family.To date, Vboost has produced over 2 million " customercials " for auto dealer clients. Once created, these videos are promoted by the customer, and they tend to go viral. These viral marketing pages are delivered to the customer with easy sharing capabilities. Helpful links are included that drive the customer's friends and family into the dealership. They are an effective way to get sold customers to share their car buying experience. Customercials go viral and drive online traffic to the dealership website, review sites, and Facebook page.In the last 7 years, these customercials have produced over 10 million views and over 6 million customer shares. They feature the customer front and center. As a result, share rates average over 150% when downloaded, forwarded, and posted by the customer to their favorite social media platforms.“Customers love these viral videos, as they can easily share the excitement of their new vehicle with friends and family. Moreover, when a customer’s social networks get engaged, we often get a new customer out of it,” said Bill Stephens, GM at Cerritos Infiniti.Vboost has perfected a quick and easy process to capture photos at the time of vehicle delivery and quickly gets those "branded" photos out to the customer. Now the customer becomes the dealer's advocate by posting/sharing the images. The salesperson can input the customer's music and song preference from classic rock, to hip hop and oldies. Vboost pays the publishing rights so dealers can use nearly any song they choose. Customers share these videos via Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other social platforms, and email them to their friends and family.The Vboost Viral Marketing Platform delivers and tracks thousands of viral messages monthly – all designed to create referral business for dealers and their salespeople. With just a few clicks on a mobile app, hundreds of Vboost auto dealer clients send thousands of viral messages every month; reaching new customers through the customers' friends and family. These viral marketing messages promote the dealership and the sales rep, creating referrals. The customer receives the content in a format that compels them to share on their terms. The shares and views are then tracked and optimized.“10 million video views and 6 million customer shares can’t be wrong,” said Paul Moran, Vboost President, and CEO. "Our mission is to help auto dealers increase referral business, convert more leads, and sell more cars. We give customers the tools to promote the brand for the dealer. Friends and family have the greatest potential influence over a customer's buying decision. A message coming from a friend is more likely to be viewed, and produces more impact than traditional marketing," Moran added.For more information, click on this Vboost overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJixDzVhYVE . Alternatively, for additional information and to schedule a demonstration call: 800-799-3130, or visit www.vboost.com Based in Newport Beach, CA, Vboost, Inc. is the first proactive process to create positive viral marketing in the retail automotive space. The streamlined process uses a mobile application and three unique technologies which collect customer photos at the time of vehicle delivery. These are converted to custom music videos and then sent directly to the customer via email or text. By delivering these branded messages to customers during their emotional highpoint, most customers are compelled to upload and share these videos with family and friends via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, email and other social media platforms. Best of all, results from each viral marketing campaign are being monitored, quantified, and reported back to the dealers.



