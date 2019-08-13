Sureline Systems Expands Award Winning Patent Portfolio

Awarded Patent for Methods and Systems of a Dedupe Storage Network for Image Management

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems , Inc. today announced that a new patent was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on June 18, 2019, Patent Number 10,324,802, entitled “Methods and Systems of a Dedupe Storage Network for Image Management” covering the company’s innovative cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions.Patent AbstractIn one embodiment, a computer-implemented method of a dedupe storage network includes the step of providing one or more replication-site dedupe storage nodes. Another step includes providing an onsite-dedupe storage node, wherein the onsite dedupe node initiates a replication operation, wherein the replication operation comprises the onsite dedupe storage node operation pushing or fetching a dedupe-image data from the one or more replication-site dedupe storage nodes. The replication from local dedupe storage node to remote dedupe storage node pushes data not present at remote. The replication from remote dedupe storage node to local dedupe storage node fetches data not present at local."This new patent is a demonstration of our commitment to bringing innovative technology to the evolving IT infrastructure around cloud migration," says Ravi Goyal, Co-founder, President and CEO of Sureline. "There is a growing interest in moving enterprise applications and workloads across Clouds and on-prem data centers transparently. Sureline’s SUREedge, based on innovative and patented technology, offers enterprise class software solutions for application mobility."Brief Summary of the InventionIn one embodiment, a computer-implemented method of a dedupe storage network includes the step of providing one or more replication-site dedupe storage nodes. Another step includes providing an onsite-dedupe storage node, wherein the onsite dedupe node initiates a replication operation, wherein the replication operation comprises the onsite dedupe storage node operation pushing or fetching a dedupe-image data from the one or more replication-site dedupe storage nodes. Another step includes storing the dedupe image in the onsite-dedupe storage node represented in a local dedupe-image layout, wherein the local dedupe-image layout comprises a metadata element, a data element and a database element. Another step includes replicating the dedupe image in the one or more replication-site dedupe storage nodes, wherein a replicated dedupe image is represented in a remote dedupe-image layout comprising a remote-metadata element and a remote-database element.Optionally, the dedupe storage network includes an inline deduplication file system that converts an incoming backup stream to a dedupe image without requiring a staging location and stores the incoming backup stream by a chunk-wise deduplication operation. The dedupe storage network comprises a mesh-network topology in which each node relays data for the dedupe storage network.For the full text including U.S., International and CPC Class Information, use the following link:Unique capabilities in the SUREedgeplatform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on the target platform. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.SUREedge Migrator supports the leading hypervisors including VMware, Hyper-v and Nutanix AHV and is qualified with the leading Cloud environments including Google Cloud, AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud and OpenStack Liberty. During migration, SUREedge injects the necessary drivers and performs other transformations to ensure bootability of the migrated servers when migrating from one hypervisor/cloud environment to a different one. SUREedge Migrator allows organizations to migrate complete workloads to new infrastructure inside a data center, from data center to data center, to public clouds, between clouds, or from a cloud back to on-premises.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedgeenterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



