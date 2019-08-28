AlgEternal Technologies' CEO, David Ramjohn, to Moderate Algae 101 Session at 2019 Algae Biomass Summit

David Ramjohn, CEO of AlgEternal Technologies, LLC ABO Summit Orlando 2019 AlgEternal Technologies LLC Logo

Ramjohn, a member of the Board of Directors of the Algae Biomass Organization, moderates session that provides foundational knowledge on all things algae.

This year's Algae 101 panel possesses decades of experience in the algae industry and will be sharing invaluable insights for Summit attendees that are ready to take advantage of the opportunities.” — Jill Kauffman Johnson, Vice-Chair ABO

LA GRANGE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO of AlgEternal Technologies, David Ramjohn, will moderate this year's Algae 101 Session at the 13th annual Algae Biomass Summit to be held from September 16-19 at the Rosen Centre, Orlando, Florida, USA. Intended to present diverse and real-world experiences from veterans of the algae industry, Algae 101 engages five (5) algae business and science experts to provide clear, practical lessons learned and pathways for the future.According to Ramjohn, who also sits on the Board of Directors of the Algae Biomass Organization (ABO), "The intention is to present to the audience the fundamentals of success in each presenter’s field of expertise. Where the Algae Biomass Summit program goes deep into scientific and applications development in the breakout sessions, the Algae 101 session provides the audience with a simple overview of what it takes to succeed in an algae-based business and the opportunities that exist, for new as well as experienced industry participants."Presentations will include elements of each presenter’s inspiration for working with algae, experiences (obstacles and solutions), successes to date, and what each presenter sees as the future possibilities and what the industry needs for success in their respective areas and overall.This year's speakers will be:1. Mark Allen (Ecosystem Services—e.g. Carbon Capture and Use/Wastewater Treatment/Soil Remediation from algae)2. Dave Hazelbeck (Technologies for algae production—e.g. growth, harvesting, extraction)3. Uma C.P. (Nutraceuticals/Food/Cosmeceuticals from algae)4. Steve Mayfield (Biomaterials/Specialty Chemicals from algae)5. Rebecca White (The work of The Algae Foundation—to promote the power of algae to transform human society and the environment upon which it depends and to facilitate a future in which algae are a fundamental source of energy, nutrition, products and ecological services for sustainable societies globally.)Jill Kauffman Johnson, Vice-Chair of the ABO, which produces the annual Algae Biomass Summit noted, "The Summit's Algae 101 session will get down to the facts and talk about the reality of this dynamic industry." Kauffman Johnson continued, "this year's Algae 101 panel possesses decades of experience in the algae industry and will be sharing invaluable insights for Summit attendees that are ready to take advantage of the opportunities."The ABO is the largest algae industry association that includes and represents all participants along the algae industry value chain, from academia to manufacturers, to consumer goods companies, as well as investors and NGOs. The Algae Biomass Summit is the largest algae industry conference in the world and has become the go-to event for commercial algae producers, the scientific and policy community, and algae product developers that are working to unlock the potential of algae to provide a more sustainable source of food, feed, biofuel, nutritional supplements, advanced materials like plastics and foams, pharmaceuticals and more.“The Summit is the largest event of its kind, powered by the current strength of the industry and the positive outlook for future algae producers,” said Mark Allen, Chair of the ABO. "The event highlights promising applications of algae – such as fuel production, wastewater treatment, nutrient management, and carbon capture and use – to safeguard our water, air and soil, including solutions to algae blooms facing Florida and other parts of the world. Algae 101 serves as the perfect refresher for seasoned algae experts as well as a comprehensive introduction to anyone wishing to enter the industry.”Ramjohn feels privileged to moderate Algae 101 this year, especially since he focuses primarily on creating valuable and sustainable business opportunities from algae; he promotes entrepreneurship as a means of achieving the environmental, social, and economic benefits possible from algae as a sustainable economic platform and views Algae 101 as an incredible resource for existing and aspiring algae entrepreneurs. AlgEternal will also debut two of their algae-based products in the Algae Products Showcase at the Summit this year: the AlgAllure AlgaRicheSkin Care Collection containing PhycoDerm, an algal extract, and the algae-based Agtivate ™ Soil Amendment.About AlgEternal Technologies, LLC:AlgEternal Technologies is an early stage company with patented technology for growing microalgae at scale. Operating as a Conscious Capitalism Company, focused on demonstrating the application of microalgae to solving significant human challenges such as: sustainable agriculture; water, air and soil pollution; and climate change. AlgEternal believes that the algae industry is critical to sustainable, ecocentric, circular economic activity while keeping planet Earth hospitable to humans. Learn more at www.algeternal.com www.agtivate.com ; or www.algallure.com . Follow AlgEternal on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/algeternaltechnologies/ About the Algae Biomass Organization:The Algae Biomass Organization (ABO) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit whose mission is to promote the development of commercial markets for renewable and sustainable products derived from algae. Its membership is comprised of individuals, companies and organizations across the value chain. More information about ABO is available at: www.algaebiomass.org

Opportunities and Challenges Facing Small and Micro Algae Enterprises: Facilitating Algae Entrepreneurship at Small Scales



