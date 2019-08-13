Investorideas.com releases a sector snapshot on the continued rise of plant based/vegan products in the food and wellness sectors.

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Revolution of Plant Based Products (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT)Point Roberts WA, Delta BC – August 13, 2019 - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resources covering wellness and food stocks releases a sector snapshot reporting on the continued rise of plant based/vegan products in the food and wellness sectors.“Vegan” “organic” “plant based” - these are all terms that are becoming more commonplace when addressing consumer expectations in many industries and many companies, as well as investors, are taking note.Read the full article on Investorideas.comReviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV), a manufacturer of plant-based salon products designed for modern hair care challenges announced that it appointed Gerry Udell, Inc. as representatives of its professional salon products for the states of Connecticut, Delaware, DC, Maine, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia and Maryland.“Gerry Udell is a highly respected manufacturer’s rep organization with a reputation of excellence in the professional beauty space. We believe this partnership will significantly expand our market exposure and strengthen our position in the Northeast territories,” said Donald Starace, President of Reviv3.Gerry Udell Inc. is the largest regional sales agency in the professional beauty industry. The family owned company has been in business for fifty-eight years. Gary Udell, President of Gerry Udell stated, “Our company feels that the Reviv3 hair treatment system has already been tested and proven to be effective in the prevention of hair loss. We believe there is a great opportunity in this category in the professional beauty field.” According to Udell, the company has already targeted prospective distributorships that will be able to promote and expand the line to leading salons and spas. Udell stated, “Our entire organization believes Reviv3 Procare will become a major brand in the Professional Beauty industry.”Reviv3 salon products were initially launched in exclusive salons in Italy and New York. The products include a line of hair cleansing, moisturizing, thickening agents, restoratives and environmental defense products that address the hair care challenges of the human body in transition. The company is committed to the cause of thinning hair by restoring the strength, protein and critical moisture that is degraded over time by using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products that simply work.Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, recently announced it will further expand its manufacturing and production capabilities in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan with Verdient Foods, Inc. As part of this investment, the Company has begun construction on a new manufacturing facility to produce specialty pulse-based protein ingredients. The new facility, which is expected to be operational in the second half of 2020, significantly increases the Company’s food processing capabilities to meet the growing consumer demand for plant-based proteins.Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in the plant based protein market as well as a company that has reached a very high news profile, recently announced that it no longer has plans to enter the Japanese market and will focus more on the US market, according to a Reuters report.With its focus on the US as well as Canada, the company recently announced that Subway has partnered with Beyond Meat to test plant-based protein options starting this September.The restaurant will trial the Beyond Meatball Marinara Sub in 685 participating restaurants in Canada and the United States.Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, specialized textiles, and various health and well-being focused plant-based products in China, recently announced that the Company expects to launch hemp based cosmeceutical products on the Chinese market in August 2019 under its brand, LABEE.The Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Heilongjiang Harbin Beima Technology Development Co., Ltd. (“HBTD”) on July 19, 2019 for industrial hemp related research, production, and sales including cosmeceuticals, pharmaceuticals, health care products, etc.This demand for plant based products falls in line with many other “millennial trends” that have taken off as of late, as a larger number of consumers continue to care more about their personal health as well as environmental impact. 