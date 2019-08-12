Green Hills Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Joins CareRite Centers

Distribution channels:

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , August 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers, LLC welcomes Green Hills Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, formerly known as Greenhills Health and Rehabilitation Center, to their national network of state-of-the-art healing communities.The CareRite Centers organization has announced that Green Hills Center will be preparing to undergo extensive multi-million dollar renovations that will enhance its community into a state-of-the-art healing center, addressing the physical and emotional needs of its guests through cutting-edge technology, specialized rehabilitation care, and comfort-enhancing amenities.The Green Hills clinical and rehabilitation teams will also welcome Paralympic Gold Medalists and world record holders, Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, to lead the center’s newly-introduced comprehensive amputee rehabilitation program. Green Hills Center will join its CareRite sister communities in Tennessee and across the nation as the leading providers of amputee care. This comprehensive program specializes in supporting the vascular and diabetic populations through treatment protocols, training care plans, and advanced consultation.As in all CareRite communities, the mission of Green Hills Center is that every touchpoint of every experience will not only meet, but will exceed your expectations.Green Hills Center for Rehabilitation and Healing will also welcome CareRite Centers’ signature concierge program to enhance the experience of patients and guests. Luxury services and amenity programs will be incorporated into each patient’s plan of care in an effort to enhance the experience of those recovering.CareRite Centers is uniquely recognized within the healthcare industry for their unwavering commitment to cultural diversity, exceeding levels of quality care, and devotion to their most precious resource, their employees. As one of the network’s latest vital linkages, Green Hills Center for Rehabilitation and Healing will continue to provide professionals with opportunities to positively enhance the lives of patients, residents, and families within the Nashville and surrounding communities.CareRite Centers, LLC is delighted to welcome Green Hills Center for Rehabilitation and Healing to its network. CareRite Centers proudly supports skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.



