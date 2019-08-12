Secretary Azar Statement on Department Leadership Changes

The Department of Health and Human Services announced today that John O’Brien will soon be departing as Senior Advisor to the Secretary for Drug Pricing Reform and John Brooks, currently Principal Deputy Director of the Center for Medicare, will expand his current responsibilities to serve as Senior Advisor for Drug Pricing Reform.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“John O’Brien’s time at HHS will leave a legacy of lasting improvements to American healthcare, including the way that Americans pay for prescription drugs. From the beginning of President Trump’s administration, John led policy research, analysis and development on a number of important issues, including strengthening the Medicare program for our seniors and addressing the effects of the Affordable Care Act. Later, he turned his attention and deep expertise to prescription drug pricing. Prices and out-of-pocket costs are lower, and will go lower still, because of the work we did to execute on President Trump’s American Patients First blueprint. John was one of the key architects of that blueprint, he was one of the key leaders in its execution, and we are grateful for his service. John Brooks will bring significant experience from the top levels of the White House, HHS, and CMS to continue delivering on President Trump’s vision for lower drug prices, lower out-of-pocket costs, and more affordable healthcare for all Americans.”